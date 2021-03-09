Testimony: Fredericksburg homicide victim was shot up to nine times

The suspects couldn’t be positively identified from the footage Mejia recovered, so she obtained surveillance footage from two nearby stores and found both teens wearing similar clothing as the suspects in the video.

Other members of the police department identified Landry and the second suspect and murder charges were obtained against the teens.

Defense attorney John Mayoras argued that the evidence against Landry didn’t merit going before a grand jury. He said that the prosecution evidence showed that even if Landry was present, he was not the shooter and wasn’t displaying a gun when Johnson was shot.

“All we have is that maybe he was the second person in the video,” Mayoras said.

Landry did have a gun on him when he was arrested more than two weeks later, according to testimony, but that gun was determined to have no connection to the slaying. A .22-caliber weapon believed to have been used to kill Johnson was eventually found in the woods off Denton Circle.

Eubank said that Landry lied about his whereabouts at the time of the shooting and combined with his proximity to the shooter was enough to send the case to trial. Judge John R. Stevens agreed, then denied Landry’s request for a bond.

Police are still awaiting the results of DNA testing on the suspected murder weapon and cartridge casings recovered at the scene.

