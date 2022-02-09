Testing center at ballpark closing, will be replaced by mobile van

After less than three full weeks of operation, the Virginia Department of Health will shut down the Community Testing Center at FredNats Ballpark and shift toward a mobile testing unit that will travel throughout the Rappahannock Area Health District.

Thursday is the last day that people can get free COVID-19 tests at the Central Park stadium, which was one of nine testing centers that opened across Virginia in recent weeks. When the centers were announced, former Gov. Ralph Northam said they would provide tests to more than 50,000 people in January alone.

It’s not clear if that many people were tested or if the other testing facilities are closing along with the Fredericksburg center.

However, the state is going forward with its CTC+ initiative which involves a mobile van with testing staff who will travel throughout the region to provide COVID-19 tests, particularly in communities with limited access to them, according to the local health district.

The program will be operated by a vendor paid by the state, just as the testing center and Community Vaccination Center in Central Park. Information about the mobile clinic’s schedule and locations will be announced soon along with pre-registration options. Walk-ins will also be welcome.

The mobile clinic will offer free polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests to anyone ages 3 months and older. Results usually are available within two to three days for the tests, which health officials consider more reliable in detecting an active infection, even if the person has no symptoms.

“Testing remains an important tool to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” according to the RAHD.

The new mobile van will make its rounds while the health district holds other testing clinics in the community. During February, free tests are offered from 2–5 p.m. at the following locations:

Every Wednesday at Stafford Hospital, 101 Hospital Center Blvd., Stafford.

Friday, Feb. 11 and 25 at Ladysmith Rescue Squad, 18287 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Ruther Glen in Caroline County.

Friday, Feb. 18 at King George Citizens Center, 8076 Kings Highway, King George.

Pre-registration is encouraged but not required for RAHD testing events. For scheduling, visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/vdhapps/f?p=testreg:testingappointments.

The Virginia Department of Health’s website offers a list of available testing centers and pharmacies on its website at vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/protect-yourself/covid-19-testing/.

Those interested also can order free at-home test kits from the federal government, which offers four kits per address, on the state website or at covidtests.gov.

Some businesses, such as TMC Technologies in King George County, are giving at-home test kits to employees. The technology company has 115 workers at branches in several locations including Dahlgren. Each person got a package containing two rapid tests.

The purchase came in handy for Wade Linger, company president and CEO, when he tested positive for the highly contagious omicron variant last month.

“Without the home test kit, the whole scenario would have been different, including hours or a day of spreading it around before I knew I was contagious,” Linger said. “We want our staff to have home test kits so that they will have the same opportunity.”

In the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, the positivity rate of COVID-19 tests has been reduced by half since last month. The rate, which measures the percent of positive tests among all those taken, reached a pandemic high of 45 percent on Jan. 10.

By Wednesday, it had dropped to 21.5 percent. But that’s still remarkably high, according to health officials who prefer a positivity rate of 5 percent of lower.

