Testing clinics fill up as COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Fredericksburg region

Meanwhile, the number of people testing positive has continued to rise since a brief lull the three days after Christmas, but health officials fear there’s far more to come. Another 249 local residents tested positive, according to Tuesday’s update from the Virginia Department of Health. As of Monday, a record number of patients, almost 80, were being treated for COVID-19 at Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.

“These likely do not reflect the full surge we expect we may see as a result of gatherings and travel over Christmas,” Balmes–John said. “We will continue to monitor and also encourage everyone to use caution over New Year’s Eve.”

Two more deaths were reported on Tuesday: a white man from Stafford County and a Hispanic woman from Fredericksburg. Both were age 80-plus, and neither lived in a long-term care facility, according to health officials.

Their deaths bring to 118 the number of people in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford whose deaths were certified as COVID-19 associated, according to state data.