Testing clinics fill up as COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Fredericksburg region

New cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 aren’t the only things on the rise in the Rappahannock Area Health District.
There’s been such a turnout at free virus testing clinics offered by local health officials that all the slots have been taken before the first nostril was swabbed. Typically, the health district brings enough staff and supplies to test about 200 people per site, and there had been ample slots left for people who showed up—and signed up—the day of the event, said Allison Balmes–John, district spokesperson.
That hasn’t been the case since Dec. 19, she said, as the need for testing speaks to the growing number of local residents with confirmed virus cases. Anyone interested in attending the free testing clinics is encouraged to preregister online, in English and Spanish, at the health district’s website, vdh.virginia.gov/rappahannock/freecovidtesting.
Those unable to preregister online can contact the district’s call center at 540/899-4797.
Through January, free COVID-19 tests are being offered from 1–4 p.m. Mondays at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, except on Martin Luther King Day; 4–7 p.m. Wednesdays at Stafford Hospital; and 1:30–4:30 p.m. Fridays at Dixon Park in Fredericksburg. The drive-thru testing is available to anyone 16 or older. Participants are asked to wear masks.
Meanwhile, the number of people testing positive has continued to rise since a brief lull the three days after Christmas, but health officials fear there’s far more to come. Another 249 local residents tested positive, according to Tuesday’s update from the Virginia Department of Health. As of Monday, a record number of patients, almost 80, were being treated for COVID-19 at Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.
“These likely do not reflect the full surge we expect we may see as a result of gatherings and travel over Christmas,” Balmes–John said. “We will continue to monitor and also encourage everyone to use caution over New Year’s Eve.”
Two more deaths were reported on Tuesday: a white man from Stafford County and a Hispanic woman from Fredericksburg. Both were age 80-plus, and neither lived in a long-term care facility, according to health officials.
Their deaths bring to 118 the number of people in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford whose deaths were certified as COVID-19 associated, according to state data.
Spotsylvania has had 67 deaths, far more than other localities because of more lethal outbreaks at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. Another 24 people have died from the virus in Stafford while the city, Caroline and King George each has had nine fatalities from COVID-19.
Of those who have died, 78 were white; 23 were Black; 12 were Hispanic; three were Asian or Pacific Islander; one was two or more races; and one’s race was unreported. The total includes 68 men and 50 women. Almost 90 percent of the fatalities involved people age 60 and over with the biggest group being the oldest group; 55 of the people who died were age 80-plus.
