As the summer season hits high gear, swimmers, boaters and others are enjoying the 13,000-acre manmade Lake Anna in Orange and Spotsylvania counties. But, as in past summers, a no-swim advisory remains in place for at least one area of the lake.

The summer’s first harmful algae bloom on the lake was reported in late June for the Upper section of the Pamunkey Branch. The tests marked the sixth straight year of a no-swim advisory at the lake, a popular recreational destination that also cools the Dominion Energy North Anna nuclear power plant.

Harmful algae, called cyanobacteria, can appear when nitrogen and phosphorus pollution combine with warm water temperatures. The toxins can cause a skin rash, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. The algae can affect people and pets alike.

The Virginia Department of Health, which monitors the lake along with the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force, has updated recent test results, from July 18. The monitored spots cover the area of the “headwaters of the Pamunkey Creek to Runnymede Park.”

The upper Pamunkey is the only area in the lake with a no-swim advisory, but the July 18 test showed that area has “acceptable levels of cyanobacteria and toxins.”

The advisory has not been lifted yet because two such test results are required, at least 10 days apart, before it can be removed.

The health department says people should avoid contact with this specific area of the lake until algae concentrations return to acceptable levels.

The Lake Anna Civic Association has funded treatment studies that have showed promising results and continues to raise funds for new treatments and studies.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality also is heading the state’s development of a watershed plan for the lake, one of several such studies aimed at harmful algae blooms in Virginia waterways. The estimated $253,028 project aims to fix the harmful algae bloom problems that have plagued Lake Anna in recent years.

The study project is focused on the upper area of the lake, which has been more prone to the harmful algae blooms.

The first phase of the state study seeks to identify “causes of impairment and pollution sources or groups of similar sources that need to be controlled to achieve needed load reductions and calculate baseline loads.”

After the first phase results are in, the state will develop a pair of models — one on the watershed and the other on the lake. Then the state will determine how to address the problem with the algae blooms, which will include developing a plan and holding public meetings.

The state study officially started this month, with the project slated for completion in December 2027.