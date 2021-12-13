 Skip to main content
Texas man dies after being hit by car in Spotsylvania
A Texas man was killed Saturday evening when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania County, police said.

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said the victim, 60-year-old Steven Bradley Corker, was crossing the highway in the 5300 block of U.S. 1 between Market Street and Mine Road when he was hit by a 2021 Ford Escape. The Escape was headed north on U.S. 1 at the time.

Corker, who was visiting the area and was staying in a local motel, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead as the result of his injuries.

The Escape driver was charged with reckless driving after police determined he was driving too fast for the rainy conditions. Reckless driving is a Class 1 misdemeanor that carries a potential sentence of up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

