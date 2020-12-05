Texas man dies in Spotsylvania crash

 Skip to main content
A 67-year-old Texas man was killed Saturday morning after crashing his vehicle in Spotsylvania County during an apparent medical emergency, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred about 7:17 a.m. in the 3600 block of U.S. 1 near Radley Chevrolet. William Gotay of San Antonio, who was in the area for work, died at the scene, authorities said.

Spotsylvania Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said the victim was traveling north when he ran off the road and struck an embankment. Emergency workers responded immediately and Skebo said the investigation is ongoing.

It was the second time this week that a man died following a vehicle accident involving an undisclosed medical emergency. A 61-year-old Stafford County man was killed late Wednesday after crashing into a tree on Harrell Road in southern Stafford.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

