Families can now find local summer meal sites by texting “Food” or “Comida” to 304-304 and then typing in their ZIP code.

No Kid Hungry Virgina, the state branch of a national campaign to end childhood hunger, announced the service earlier this month.

Six percent of youth under age 18 living in the jurisdictions served by the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank are food insecure, according to Feeding America, the nationwide network of food banks and food pantries.

During the school year, free and reduced-price meals help meet child hunger needs, but summer can be challenging for some families.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture funds a Summer Meals program that is operated by school districts and local organizations, but according to No Kid Hungry, just 15% of Virginia kids who rely on free meals are accessing the Summer Meals program.

“For students who rely on school meals, summer is one of the hungriest times of the year,” said Sarah Steely, director of No Kid Hungry Virginia. “Fortunately, meal sites across Virginia are opening to ensure that no child goes hungry while school is out. By sharing the texting line with friends and family, you can help more people know about free summer meals in their community.”

Locally, the Food Bank is operating a summer feeding program with sites in Caroline and Spotsylvania counties.

Stafford and Fredericksburg public schools also have summer meal programs.

Some sites will serve grab-and-go meals while others require kids to eat at the location.

All children and teens 18 and under can receive meals free of charge, with no registration or proof of residency or citizenship needed.