The 2020 Grand Holiday Displays list is here

WITH a pandemic still lingering, Christmas lovers throughout the area have been more heavy-handed with the holiday decorations than ever before. And for the 30th year, my list of Grand Holiday Displays will prove it.
Below you will find many—but certainly not all—of the most highly decorated, brightly lighted and outright delightful displays in our area. They’ve all been nominated by readers and verified by this columnist.
If you go out looking, you’ll see countless decorated houses, and that’s a good thing for those who love touring through the night to see fun Christmas displays, but the ones on this list are exceptional, and worth the extra mile.
Next Sunday, I will announce the best of the best, crowning this year’s Grand Holiday Displays winner.
But now, as I’m wont to say each year at this time, pack up some ice-cold Yoo-Hoo, grab Aunt Edna and the rest of the family and set out to see some of these dazzling displays.
Merry Christmas.
STAFFORD COUNTY
- 153 Brickert St. (Follow Butler Road until it turns to White Oak Road. Just past Pro Trucks store, turn left onto Potomac, left onto Brickert.) Beautiful spiral light trees in all Christmas colors stand out in this display that decorates the yard, house and garage.
- 14 Briarwood Drive (Take Ferry Road to Colebrook, a right on Briarwood.) One of the best around has a new elf, a four-piece train with toys, Olaf from “Frozen,” handmade cartoon characters, Nativity figures, angels and more. Use blinkers when stopping.
- 205 Lakeshore Drive (From Ferry Road, follow Hillcrest Terrace to Lakeshore.) This yard has Rudolph, a Nativity, angels, snowmen, candy canes and more.
- 32 Brown Circle (From Ferry Road, take Clarion Drive to a right onto Brown Circle.) Lights fill three sides of the house, driveway and walkway, with more than 70 blow-mold figures and other decorations in the yard.
- 583 White Oak Road (From Ferry Road, take right on White Oak.) A Cindy–Lou Hoo-themed display complete with the Grinch stealing lights, a musical tree farm with a 20-foot mega tree.
- 619 White Oak Road (Near last.) See inflatable dogs holding a candy cane, a “Home Sweet Home” dog house, a countdown-to-Christmas clock and more. The family is collecting dog food, treats and toys for Bobbie’s Pit Bull Rescue in bin at end of driveway.
- 17 Belle Plains Road (Just off White Oak Road.) A 25-foot lighted tree is circled by lighted candy canes, a star, dancing arches and blow-ups, all synced to music. Owner recommends pulling into the driveway.
- 1937 Brooke Road (From Deacon, take left on Brooke, bearing right at Andrew Chapel church.) Trees, reindeer, a train, a Nativity, snowmen and more light up this yard.
- 10 Mintwood Drive (Off Deacon, take Mintwood. On the left.) More than 10,000 lights set the yard ablaze, with a light show and sound system.
- 1208 Amherst Avenue (Off Leeland Road, take Amherst, with house on the right.) Here there’s a light tree, Santa coming down on the roof, an arch with Santa, blowups, a big snowman and more.
- 3 Mills Court (From Leeland Road, take Amherst to a left on Leeland.) This classic display has lights on the house with red and green glows, polar bears, Santa in his sleigh, a candy cane lane and a magical mailbox where Santa will get all letters.
- 806 Spring Valley Drive (From U.S. 1, take Spring Valley. House on left.) Christmas lights cruisers will recognize many items here from an earlier incarnation at the home of Rochelle Gardner. Her daughter now sets up an army of Santas, a reindeer stable, North Pole sign and more.
- 162 Enon Road (From U.S. 1, take Enon Road to display, on right.) A 30-foot tree of lights overlooks deer, penguins, a bear and more in this beautiful display.
- 96 Carriage Hill Drive (From U.S. 1, take Truslow Road to a left on Carriage Hill.) A Virginia-style LOVE sign joins blowups and all manner of inflatables in the yard and on the roof, with a dazzling array of lights.
- 130 Kelley Road (From U.S. 1, take Truslow to a left on Kelley.) Here, find lights on the house and yard, a big Christmas moose, stars, penguins and much more. New this year: dragon, train and toucan.
- 8 and 9 Kinross Drive. (From Winding Creek Road, take Walpole to a right on Nugent and a left onto Kinross.) These two homes set the street ablaze with lights on trees and houses, countless light figures, candy canes, Santa in a sleigh, reindeer, a teeter–totter, snowmen, bears, Santa in a plane, a Christmas pig, penguins and more.
- 44 Sunrise Valley Court. (From Hope Road near Stafford Courthouse, take left on Summerwood and left onto Sunrise Valley.) From 6–9 p.m. until Dec. 25, you’ll see a 26-minute show of visuals projected onto the house, from Olaf to classic Christmas movies and more, with sound on car radios. There’s four minutes of Christmas trivia between shows.
- 37 Hulls Chapel Road (From Enon Road, just before Hulls Memorial Baptist Church, take a right on Hulls Chapel.) Handmade, life-size Nativity scene joins other figures in this illuminated favorite.
- 612, 650, 668 and 682 Ramoth Church Road (From U.S. 1 north, take left onto State Route 628, which soon becomes Ramoth Church Road.) A “Whoville” joins a sea of displays in these Cooper family yards that must make Santa smile. New: Mickey movies, gnomes by the pond.
- 20 Parkwood Court (From Eustace Road and Northampton Boulevard, go north on Eustace to a right on Parkwood.) Neon candy canes and a new Santa and snowman on the roof join the Grinch and more.
- 18 Wells Road (From Mountain View Road, take Choptank to a left on Bertram, a right on Wells.) A winter wonderland complete with a Nativity, deer wearing masks, with Santas on the porch, driving a pickup filled with presents and heading down the chimney.
- 262 Choptank Road (From last, head back to a left on Choptank, with the house right there on the right.) Nice figures in the yard, an arch and bright, cheery lights are just some of what’s special here.
- 16 and 18 Washington and Lee Blvd. (Continue on Choptank to a right onto Washington and Lee.) Houses side by side have lights everywhere, a huge Christmas tree fronted by friendly figures, candy canes, a big jolly Santa, snowmen and more.
- 36 Riverton Drive (From Garrisonville Road, take Barrett Heights (next to post office) to a left onto Whitestone, left on Riverton, a court there.) The yard is full of trees and figures with music synched to lights in this big and cheerful display.
- 16 Watermill Court (From Garrisonville Road, take Parkway Blvd. to lefts on Heatherbrook and Watermill.) Lights on the house, yard and bushes make the blow-ups seem bright in this holiday display.
- 5 Ella Court (From State Route 610, take Parkway Boulevard to lefts on Water’s Landing and Ella.) Figures fill the yard, the Abominable Snowman, dogs, Charlie Brown with lights bright on the house, with Santa at the doorway and a sleigh on the roof.
- 68 Van Horn Lane (Continue from last house to Van Horn at Rock Hill Baptist Church.) A bright display with more than 200 cutouts and figures, a Nativity, a pond with skaters, Santa’s Workshop and more. New this year: a renovated sleigh, Smokey Bear and the “Toy Story” gang.
- 3 Franklin St. (From Rock Hill Church Road, take Rosedale to lefts on Bryant and Franklin.) A 16-foot toy soldier guards a display filled with Santas, Snoopy and all sorts of blow-mold figures. New: full-sized sleigh.
- 5 Morningmist Drive (From U.S. 17 to Village Parkway, then take a right on Morningmist.) A new Santa’s mailbox and a light arch joins an amazing array of lights, a mega-tree and more, set to music in this annual favorite at Stafford Lakes.
- 20 Rocky Run Road (From U.S. 17, take Banks Ford Parkway to a right onto Greenbank to slight right onto Rocky Run.) Blow-ups in the front of the yard join Santa and more with the house, yard and trees ablaze.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
- 6 Edison Court (From Bragg Road, take a right onto Waverly to a left on Edison.) Santa fishes and camps here, with a Nativity, St. Nick’s sleigh and a reindeer barn, as well.
- 720 Barkley Drive (From Bragg Road, take Waverly Drive to a left on Somerset to right on Barkley.) A toy soldier, a bike-riding Santa, Santa’s toy shop and a jillion lights light things up here.
- 5710 Heritage Hills Circle (Off Bragg Road heading toward Central Park, take a left into subdivision, house on right.) A bit slimmed down from earlier years, but there’s still a full Nativity scene with the Scripture platforms and reindeer in the forest around a Nativity.
- 4224 Woodside Drive (From Route 3 at BJ’s Warehouse, take Heatherstone to left on Woodside.) A heartwarming sight this display, with a , carousel, teeter–totter, “Joy” on the house, snowmen, Santa’s sleigh and more, much of it homemade.
- 12534 Chewning Lane (From State Route 3, take Chewning, just past Wawa; the house is about a mile on the right.) This spread-out display has light trees, Santas, figures, a big arch, and a “Ho Ho Ho!”
- 7101 Crown Jewels Court (From Route 3, take Harrison Road to rights on Old Plank and Big Ben, left onto Crown Jewels) In one of the more bright and elegant displays around, lights surround a yard filled with reindeer, candy canes, toy soldiers, a sleigh, presents and more.
- 12309 McClain St. (From Route 3, take Corter by Chancellor Elementary to a right on McClain.) A forest scene with trees lit up for the holidays is accented by woodlands animals frolicking about. Santa’s in his sleigh and baby Jesus is in his manger under a starry sky.
- 7300 block of Middleton Drive (From last house, head back to a right on Corter to Middleton, first few houses.) There’s a little bit of everything on this street where neighbors make the light glow with lights, figures and true neighborly Christmas fun.
- 11515 Wilderness Park Drive (From Plank Road, take Orange Plank Road to a right on Wilderness Park.) This display has cutouts galore: a wagon with presents, Santa leaning on a tree and figures all over.
- 11717 Wilderness Park Drive (Continue past last house.) This bright display has blow-ups aplenty, lights all around and a big dog to wish you a merry Christmas.
- 10327 Elys Ford Road (From State Route 3, take Elys Ford about 4 miles to house, on right.) A festive yard to visit, with Santas, snowmen, Mickey and Minnie, a pig family and more. New: a Santa tracking dish, 500 mini-strobes.
- 905 Stonewall Lane (From Plank Road, take Old Plank Road to a left on Stonewall.) Yard figures and twinkling lights join a host of figures in the yard in this bright display. New: a Ferris wheel, more lighted trees.
- 7524 Sterling Drive (From Old Plank Road, take Ashleigh Park Boulevard to a left on Sterling.) Lots of big blow-ups, Santa on an elephant, teddy bears and a cheerily lit house gives this spot a sweet holiday feel.
- 5929 Danielle Drive (From Salem Church Road near regional library, take Danielle to house, on the right.) Wow, the house and yard are alive with lights, trees, candy canes, all sorts of snowmen and other figures in a display that spills out over a large, light-bordered yard.
- 11812 Fillmore Lane. (From last house, take right on Hoover, right on Reagan and a left onto Fillmore.) Bears, polar bears, penguins and more fill a Winter Wonderland side, with a toyshop and whimsical figures and lights making merry on the side decorated for youngsters.
- 5060 Macnamara Drive (From Plank Road, take Kilarney and then a left on Macnamara.) Here’s a brilliant synced light show, with snowflakes on the roof, “Merry Christmas” on the roof and arches that seem to leap.
- 11316 Enchanted Woods Way (Back out to lefts on Chancellor, Meadow Wood Avenue, Enchanted Woods.) There are new songs in the music that’s synched to lights here, with St. Nick on the porch, other delights.
- 11222 Piedmont Landing Drive (From Harrison Road, take Piedmont to a left on Piedmont Landing.) Fun blow-ups join red and white lights, a gingerbread house, Santa in a truck and on the porch, gingerbread men and bears swinging around in a cup.
- 6713 Plantation Forest Drive (From Courthouse Road, take Plantation Forest Drive, about a mile.) A 12-foot Santa, an inflatable race car, a Ferris wheel and other jolly sights make this holiday display special.
- 12018 Kingswood Blvd. (From Harrison Road, come in Kingswood.) A rooftop Santa joins lights and blow-ups in a bright array.
- 4809 Harvest Glen Court (From last house, on to Harvest Court.) Wow, here find Lollipops, a big Snoopy, Wise Men, deer, snowmen and more combine with lights on everything.
- 8002 Sourwood Court (From State Route 208, take Cloverhill Road to a right on Sourwood.) This extensive display has synched music, lights and decorations, Santa’s workshop and more. Light lookers will find candy canes in a Santa mailbox out front, and Santa will mail letters back to those who deliver them here.
- 9400 Deep Creek Lane (From Spotsylvania Parkway, take Leavells to a right on Greenspring, with house at its intersection with Deep Creek.) One of year’s best, a music and light show that has lights on decorated trees, arches, bushes, deer, snowmen, decorations and the house and more pulsing to a show that lights up the night.
- 3913 N. Andover Lane (From Mills Drive, take Massaponax Church Road to right on Hickory Hill, left on N. Andover.) Blow-ups and a big snowman join handmade decorations, candy canes, gingerbread kids and more.
- 10120 New Scotland Drive (From Tidewater Trail, take Jim Morris to right on New Scotland.) Red, white and green lights brighten a Merry Christmas sign, a nice wreath, greenery and a sleigh of lights.
- 4519 Rebecca Road (From Tidewater Trail, take Gerber Drive to Rebecca Road.) A new camper and a gingerbread man join Santa trains, reindeer, penguins, snowmen and so much more in this cheery yard.
- 6308 Tree Haven Lane (From Snell, take Partlow Road to left on Locklear Landing, right on Tree Haven.) Light archways draw you to a yard with a Santa train, snowmen, sleigh and even a miniature truck and tractor–trailer, with toy soldiers standing watch.
FREDERICKSBURG AND ENVIRONS
- 1036 Bakersfield Lane (From Fall Hill Avenue near Snowden Park Playground, take Wicklow to a right on Bakersfield.) Cheery blow-ups fill the yard, with Santa setting down in a helicopter on the roof.
- 2007 Fall Hill Ave. (Near the old hospital.) There are lights on the house, and an angel, Santa, a Tree of Life and encouraging Biblical quotations in the yard.
- 106 Spring Wood Drive (Off Lafayette Boulevard, near Twin Lakes Drive in Alum Springs Estates.) All sorts of festive figures light up in this yard that’s been a staple of the list since its beginning.
- 113 Spring Wood Drive (Just past other house, on right.) Giant reindeer, camels, Santa in his sleigh and a life-sized Nativity highlight this elegant display that shines bright.
- 197 Stonewall Drive (From U.S. 1, take Confederate, right on Stonewall.) What a display! Homemade light figures range from young singing angels to so many more in this display from the kind-hearted soul who founded Paul’s Bakery. He’s given much of his light display to the city but there’s still plenty shining in this yard.
- 112 Hillcrest Drive (Go past Paul’s Bakery to left on Hillcrest.) Lights dance to music here where baby Jesus follows the North Star, soldiers guard a candy cane arch and Santa waves from the North Pole.
- 209 Laurel Ave. (Near Spotswood Baptist church on Lafayette Boulevard, take Laurel to house on left.) An inflatable fire truck joins a yard full of joyous figures and light sculptures.
- 313 Butternut Drive (Across the street from previous house) Lights all over highlight deer, candy canes, a snowman, soldier, Santa and more.
- 2010 Century Oak Drive (From Plank Road near Gateway Village shopping center, take Mahone to a right on Hays.) Likely the biggest display around, covering three yards, with millions of Minions, lighted arches, 100 inflatables, planes, helicopters, toy soldiers and more.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
- 9322 Hickory Lane (From Route 3, take a left on Indiantown Road, a right onto Hickory.) One of the most beautifully lighted natural trees around, with lights on the house, as well.
- 9516 Tyringham Drive. (From Route 3, take St. Anthony’s to a right onto Millbank and a left onto Tyringham. Second house on right.) In this dynamic display, find Santa, his elf and a snowman, deer, Christmas trees, lights all around and Frosty saying hello.
- 5136 Spinnaker Lane (From Port Conway Road near Route 3, take Hopyard to right on Weems and left on Spinnaker.) A synchronized festival of music and lights turns snow bears and trees into a visual feast. New this year: more figures and additional light zones.
- 5423 Potomac Drive (From U.S. 301, take Dahlgren Road into Dahlgren and a right onto Potomac.) Lighted snowmen, Santa’s workshop, trains and more in this bright display with more than 115 figures.
- 5058 Potomac Drive. (Head back up Potomac, cross Dahlgren Road and house is on the left.) House is brightly outlined; Santa’s sleigh and other sweet decorations fill the yard.
- 4385 Navigator Lane (From U.S. 301, take Route 614 past Sheetz, a left onto Village, a right onto Navigator.) What a dazzler! Front and side yards are chock full of blow-ups and light figures, with a sleigh on the roof and Santa in a balloon, spaceship and more.
- 9547 Caledon Road (Just west of Caledon State Park on Caledon Road, Route 218.) Christmas lights burn as bright here as the star of David, with a Nativity, Christmas trees, all in the shade of lighted JOY sign.
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415
