The 2020 Grand Holiday Displays list is here

WITH a pandemic still lingering, Christmas lovers throughout the area have been more heavy-handed with the holiday decorations than ever before. And for the 30th year, my list of Grand Holiday Displays will prove it.

Below you will find many—but certainly not all—of the most highly decorated, brightly lighted and outright delightful displays in our area. They’ve all been nominated by readers and verified by this columnist.

If you go out looking, you’ll see countless decorated houses, and that’s a good thing for those who love touring through the night to see fun Christmas displays, but the ones on this list are exceptional, and worth the extra mile.

Next Sunday, I will announce the best of the best, crowning this year’s Grand Holiday Displays winner.

But now, as I’m wont to say each year at this time, pack up some ice-cold Yoo-Hoo, grab Aunt Edna and the rest of the family and set out to see some of these dazzling displays.

Merry Christmas.

STAFFORD COUNTY