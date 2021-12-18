The best and the brightest: Your guide to Fredericksburg region's 'Grand Holiday Displays'

For 31 years, I’ve asked readers to nominate the homes they believe have the best “Grand Holiday Displays.” I then go out to make sure they are indeed bright, cheery and worth the trip to see.
This year was a little odd because some visits happened when the thermometer was in the 70s, and others when it was cold and heading for 22.
As I drove more than 200 miles hither and yon, I couldn’t help but remember the folks in many of the houses—especially those who have taken top honors in years past—and the many decorations they lovingly crafted from wood and wires and lights.
If you go out looking, be aware that the houses on this list aren’t necessarily all the best around—they’re the ones readers nominated. As you drive, you’ll pass many other brightly decorated houses, something that is sure to make your trip even merrier.
I was thrilled to come out of retirement to make this list again—my gift to the people of the region. And I’ll be back soon with a story on the “Grand Holiday Display” winner and a tale of a Spotsylvania couple who spent months building a Christmas village in their yard for a very special reason.
So as I’m wont to say each year at this time, pack up some ice-cold Yoo-hoo, grab Aunt Edna and the rest of the family and set out to see some of these dazzling displays. Merry Christmas!
STAFFORD COUNTY153 Brickert St. (Follow Butler Road until it turns to White Oak Road. Just past Pro Trucks store, turn left onto Potomac, left onto Brickert.) Christmas colors stand out in this display that decorates the yard, house and garage.
14 Briarwood Drive (Take Ferry Road to Colebrook, a right on Briarwood.) One of the best around has cutouts all across the yard, with “Silent Night” on the porch with a Nativity and angels. Use blinkers when stopping.
205 Lakeshore Drive (From Ferry Road, follow Hillcrest Terrace to Lakeshore.) This yard has Rudolph, a Nativity, angels, snowmen, candy canes and more.
437 White Oak Road (Near Ferry Road.) Animated lights and bright figures make this a merry display.
583 White Oak Road (Near previous house.) A Cindy Lou Hoo-themed display features the Grinch and a 20-foot mega tree.
619 White Oak Road (Near previous house.) See inflatable dogs holding a candy cane, a Home Sweet Home dog house, a “Countdown to Christmas” clock and more.
56 McCarty Road (Off White Oak Road.) This large, long yard shines with lights on trees and the house, and features a Nativity scene, deer, vintage cutouts, a candy cane-lined drive and a real-life sleigh found in Luray.
17 Belle Plains Road (Just off White Oak Road.) A 25-foot lighted tree is circled by lighted candy canes, a star, dancing arches and blow-ups, all synced to music. Owner recommends pulling into the driveway.
3 Steeplechase Road (From Deacon Road, take Fox Run Lane to a left on Steeplechase.) Lights on the house, fence and bushes join cheery blowups.
1208 Amherst Ave. (Off Leeland Road, take Amherst, house on the right.) There’s a light tree, Santa on the roof, an arch with Santa, blowups, a big snowman and more.
3 Mills Court (From Leeland Road, take Amherst to a left on Leeland.) This classic display has lights on the house with red and green glows, polar bears, Santa and his Mrs.
95 Hunton Drive (From Leeland Road, take Walnut Farms Parkway to Hunton.) Blowups, lights, candy canes and delightful designs fill this bright yard.
806 Spring Valley Drive (From U.S. 1, take Spring Valley.) Christmas light cruisers will recognize many items here from an earlier incarnation at the home of Rochelle Gardner. Her daughter now sets up an army of Santas, a reindeer stable, North Pole sign and so much more.
96 Carriage Hill Drive (From U.S. 1, take Truslow Road to a left on Carriage Hill.) Here, the yard’s full of inflatables, including a giant Rudolph and Clarice, with a homemade train and a big LOVE sign in the driveway making merry.
130 Kelley Road (From U.S. 1, take Truslow to a left on Kelley) Lights are on the house and yard, a big Christmas moose, stars, penguins, and much more, with Santa making evening appearances the week of Christmas.
8 and 9 Kinross Drive (From Winding Creek Road, take Walpole to a right on Nugent and a left onto Kinross.) These two homes set the street ablaze with lights on trees and houses, countless light figures, candy canes, Santa in a sleigh, reindeer, a Christmas pig, penguins and more.
37 Hulls Chapel Road (From Enon Road, just before Hulls Memorial Baptist Church, take a right on Hulls Chapel.) In one of the first light list winners, the display of life-size Nativity figures and so much more are favorites of those who appreciate the handmade displays.
612, 650, 668 and 682 Ramoth Church Road (From U.S. 1 north, take left onto State Route 628, which soon becomes Ramoth Church Road.) A “Whoville” joins a sea of displays in these Cooper family yards that must make Santa smile. There’s one of everything in a range of different holiday characters, lights and best wishes.
495 Ramoth Church Road (Near last house.) A lighted fence surround, trees, lights, Santas and much more in this happy yard.
20 Parkwood Court (From Eustace Road and Northampton Boulevard, go north on Eustace to a right on Parkwood.) Neon candy canes and a new Santa and Snowman on the roof join the Grinch, with updated lights all over.
20 Monument Drive (Take Courthouse Road past Colonial Forge High School to left on Monument.) Some 30,000 red, green and white lights in a tall tree, stars and arches dance to music that fills the night in this longtime favorite.
18 Wells Road (From Mountain View Road, take Choptank to a left on Bertram, a right on Wells.) A winter wonderland complete with a Nativity, deer wearing masks, also Santas on the porch, driving a pickup filled with presents and heading down the chimney.
262 Choptank Road (From last, head back to a left on Choptank, with the house right there on the right.) Nice figures in the yard, an arch and bright, cheery lights are just some of what’s special here.
16 and 18 Washington and Lee Blvd. (Continue on Choptank to a right onto Washington and Lee.) Houses side by side have lights everywhere, a huge Christmas tree fronted by friendly figures, candy canes, a big jolly Santa, snowmen and St. Nick peeking out an upstairs window.
1012 Aspen Road (From Mine Road, take Embrey Mill Road to a left on Aspen.) Synchronized lights flash and glow to Christmas tunes on trees, hoops, the house, candy canes in the yard and more from 5:30 to 9:30, with viewers tuning their radios to 100.1 FM to get the music.
36 and 35 Riverton Drive (From Garrisonville Road, take Barrett Heights next to post office to a left onto Whitestone, left on Riverton.) The yards are chock full of lighted and decorative trees, with figures and more synched to the lights and in this cheery display.
16 Watermill Court (From Garrisonville Road, take Parkway Boulevard to lefts on Heatherbrook and Watermill.) Lights on the house, yard and bushes make the blow-ups seem bright.
5 Ella Court (From State Route 610, take Parkway Boulevard to lefts on Water’s Landing and Ella.) Figures fill the yard: the Abominable Snowman, dogs, Charlie Brown and a host of Misfit Toys, with another great holiday display further down the street.
68 Van Horn Lane (Continue from last house to Van Horn at Rock Hill Baptist Church.) A bright display with more than 200 cutouts and figures, a Nativity, a pond with skaters, Santa’s Workshop and more.
3 Franklin St. (From Rock Hill Church Road, take Rosedale to lefts on Bryant and Franklin.) A 16-foot toy soldier guards a display filled with Santas, Snoopy ice skating, trains and retro blow molds.
137 Donovan Lane (From Mountain View Road, take Poplar Road to a left on Donovan.) In one of the most elegant displays anywhere, this is a yard of lights: on the house, in the trees, with beautiful wreaths, lighted deer and more making it a must-see this year.
20 Rocky Run Road (From U.S. 17, take Banks Ford Parkway to a right onto Greenbank to slight right onto Rocky Run.) Blow-ups in the front yard join Santa and more with the house and trees ablaze.
9 Wallace Farms Lane (From Truslow Road, take Old Truslow to a left on Wallace Farms.) One of the most elaborate light displays synched to tunes visitors can hear through their FM radios while seeing all manner of sights. Virginia Tech fans, watch close and you just might see something special.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
6 Edison Court (From Bragg Road, take a right onto Waverly to a left on Edison.) Santa fishes and camps here, with a Nativity and St. Nick’s sleigh and a reindeer barn.
5710 Heritage Hills Circle (Off Bragg Road heading toward Central Park, take a left into subdivision, house on right.) A bit slimmed down from earlier years, but there’s still a full Nativity scene with the scripture platforms with reindeer in the forest.
4224 Woodside Drive (From Route 3 at BJ’s Warehouse, take Heatherstone to left on Woodside.) A heartwarming sight with a manger, carousel, teeter-totter, “Joy” on the house, snowmen, Santa’s sleigh and more, much of it homemade.
12534 Chewning Lane (From State Route 3, take Chewning, just past Wawa; the house is about a mile on the right.) This spread-out display has light trees, Santas, figures, a big arch, and a “Ho Ho Ho!”
7101 Crown Jewels Court (From Route 3, take Harrison Road to rights on Old Plank and Big Ben, left onto Crown Jewels.) In one of the more bright and elegant displays around, lights surround a yard filled with reindeer, candy canes, a sleigh and a homemade soldier, Charlie.
12309 McClain St. (From Route 3, take Corter by Chancellor Elementary to a right on McClain.) A snowman reunion is the center of this dazzling light display with attendance from Santa and his sleigh and the Nativity scene providing reflection on the season.
7300 block of Middleton Drive (From last house, head back to a right on Corter to Middleton, first few houses.) There’s a little bit of everything on this street where neighbors make the night glow with lights, figures and neighborly Christmas fun.
11515 Wilderness Park Drive (From Plank Road, take Orange Plank Road to a right on Wilderness Park.) This display has cutouts galore: a wagon with presents, Santa leaning on a tree and figures all over.
11717 Wilderness Park Drive (Continue past previous house.) This bright display has blow-ups aplenty, lights all around and a big dog to wish you a merry Christmas.
10327 Elys Ford Road (From State Route 3, take Elys Ford about 4 miles to house, on right.) A festive yard to visit, with Santas, snowmen, Mickey and Minnie and a pig family. Penguins and flags stand out.
905 Stonewall Lane (From Plank Road, take Old Plank Road to a left on Stonewall.) Yard figures and twinkling lights join a host of figures in this bright display.
6806 Old Plank Road (From Gordon Road, take Old Plank.) This yard is filled with handmade and painted characters, with several wire-famed figures that move. There are gingerbread men, reindeer, trucks, Santa’s workshop, and even a whale, fish, frogs and dolphins cavorting. Tune music to match lights at 106.9 FM.
7524 Sterling Drive (From Old Plank Road, take Ashleigh Park Boulevard to a left on Sterling.) Lots of big blow-ups, Santa on an elephant, teddy bears and a cheerily-lit house gives this spot a sweet holiday feel.
5929 Danielle Drive (From Salem Church Road near regional library, take Danielle to house, on the right.) Wow, the house and yard are alive with lights, trees, candy canes, all sorts of snowmen and other figures in a display that spills out over a large, light-bordered yard.
11812 Fillmore Lane (From last house, take right on Hoover, right on Reagan and a left onto Fillmore.) Bears, polar bears, penguins and more fill a winter wonderland side, with a toyshop and whimsical figures and lights making merry on the side decorated for youngsters.
5060 Macnamara Drive (From Plank Road, take Kilarney and then a left on Macnamara.) Here’s a brilliant synced light show, with snowflakes on the roof and arches that seem to leap.
11316 Enchanted Woods Way (Back out to lefts on Chancellor, Meadow Wood Avenue, Enchanted Woods.) There’s music synched to lights here, with St. Nick on the porch, other delights.
11222 Piedmont Landing Drive (From Harrison Road, take Piedmont to a left on Piedmont Landing.) Fun blow-ups join red and white lights, a gingerbread house, Santa in a truck and on the porch, gingerbread men and bears swinging around in a cup.
12018 Kingswood Blvd. (From Harrison Road, come in Kingswood.) A rooftop Santa joins lights and blow-ups in a bright array.
4809 Harvest Glen Court (From previous house, onto Harvest Court.) Wow, here ollipops, a big Snoopy, Wise Men, deer, snowmen and more combine with lights on everything.
10705 Sunrise Lane (From Courthouse Road near WaWa, take Rhoads Drive to right on Sunrise.) In this dazzling display, driveway arches, trees, bushes, the house and more shine in the night.
57 Lovette Drive (From Leavells Road, take Devonne to left on Lovett.) Santa, deer, penguins and a Merry Christmas message welcome you to this cheery display.
303 Patterson Ave. (From Leavells Road, take Bowen to a right on Dunlop to a left on Patterson.) Lights and figures fill the yard, from “Star Wars” to “Minions,” joined by Rudolph, Bumble, Yukon Cornelius, and the misfit toys, plus Frosty, Santa, Mrs. Claus and lights everywhere.
9513 Evergreen Circle (From Smith Station Road, take Ivy Hill Drive to Evergreen Circle.) Lights fill the night as Santa, Christmas boxes, a Ho Ho Ho! sign and so much more make this yard merry.
6713 Plantation Forest Drive (From Courthouse Road, take Plantation Forest Drive, about a mile.) An inflatable racecar, a Ferris wheel and other jolly sights make this holiday display special. (Nearby 6705 has a Santa’s workshop on the porch.)
8002 Sourwood Court (From State Route 208, take Cloverhill Road to a right on Sourwood.) This extensive display has synched music, lights and decorations, Santa’s workshop and more. Light lookers will find candy canes and Santa on the roof.
3913 N. Andover Lane (From Mills Dr., take Massaponax Church Road to a right on Hickory Hill, left on N. Andover.) Blow-ups and a big snowman a join handmade decorations, candy canes, gingerbread kids and more.
10120 New Scotland Drive (From Tidewater Trail, take Jim Morris to a right on New Scotland.) Red, white and green lights brighten a manger, merry Christmas sign, a nice wreath, greenery and a sleigh of lights.
4519 Rebecca Road (From Tidewater Trail, take Gerber Drive to Rebecca Road.) A new camper and a gingerbread man join Santa trains, reindeer, penguins, snowmen and so much more in this cheery yard.
101 Jeans Drive (From Spotsylvania courthouse, take Courthouse Road to a right on Jeans.) A tractor, a truck, Santas and more make this a great stop.
7639 Courthouse Road (From Courthouse, a short drive on the left.) Lights, a train set and more, with a hint of the special structures in the back yard that will be explained in a coming story.
6308 Tree Haven Lane (From Snell, take Partlow Road to left on Locklear Landing, right on Tree Haven.) This display features snowmen, Santa and his sleigh, an arched driveway guarded by tw toy soldiers and much more.
3421 Lewiston Road (From Fairfield Road, take a right. Out past Partlow.) Figures and lights are cheery on a house and in front and side yards.
6116 Blaydes Corner Road (Pick up Blaydes Corner near Berkeley Elementary, then a short hop.) Some 40 trees made of lights in varying sizes provide the glow, with handmade decorations joining blowups and more in a display that’s more than worth the drive.
FREDERICKSBURG AREA
1106 Pickett St. (In Idlewild. From Idlewild Blvd., take Hampton St. to a right on Perry St. to a left onto Pickett.) This cheery display has a cast of more than 40 characters from “Star Wars,” “Peanuts,” Rudolph and many more. Cheery lights compliment the display.
1036 Bakersfield Lane (From Fall Hill Avenue near Snowden Park Playground, take Wicklow to a right on Bakersfield.) Cheery blow-ups fill the yard, with Santa and team landing on the roof.
106 SPRING WOOD DRIVE (Off Lafayette Blvd., near Twin Lakes Drive in Alum Springs Estates.) All sorts of festive figures light up in this yard that’s been a staple of the list since its beginning.
113 Spring Wood Drive (Just past previous house, on right.) Large, handcrafted reindeer, camels, Santa in his sleigh and a life-sized Nativity highlight this elegant display that shines bright.
112 Hillcrest Drive (Go past Paul’s Bakery to left on Hillcrest) Light figures and decorations fill the yard, with stars, a Nativity and more.
209 Laurel Ave (Near Spotswood Baptist church on Lafayette Blvd, take Laurel to house on left.) An inflatable fire truck joins a yard full of bright and joyous figures and light sculptures.
313 Butternut Drive (Across the street from previous house) Red and green lights fill the yard, with a tall soldier and a new polar bear joining a Nativity, owls, and a stocking archway.
2010 Century Oak Drive (From Plank Road near Gateway Village shopping center, take Mahone to a right on Hays.) More than 150 inflatables, including a Minion army, a squadron of airplanes, “Star Wars” characters, Snoopy, Santa and more, combined with dancing arches.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
9322 Hickory Lane (From Route 3, take a left on Indiantown Road, a right onto Hickory.) One of the most beautifully lighted natural trees around, with lights on the house as well.
9516 Tyringham Drive (From Route 3, take St. Anthony’s to a right onto Millbank and a left onto Tyringham. Second house on right.) 12 deer and eight trees spread throughout the front yard, with a snowman and penguin joining Santa, elf and reindeer, with a 20-foot-tall mega-tree.
5136 Spinnaker Lane (From Port Conway Road near Route 3, take Hopyard to right on Weems and left on Spinnaker.) A synchronized festival of music and lights turns snow bears and trees into a visual feast. New this year: arches and sequenced songs.
5423 Potomac Drive (From U.S. 301, take Dahlgren Road into Dahlgren and a right onto Potomac.) Lighted snowmen, a manger, Santa’s workshop, trains and lights in this bright display with more than 115 figures and more lights and trees than last year!
4294 Alexis Lane (From State Route 614 near U.S. 301, take Chatham Drive to Alexis.) A merry Christmas sign out front is surrounded with side yards filled with displays and lights on the house behind, with what seems like one of everything, including a hugging bear.
4385 Navigator Lane (From U.S. 301, take Route 614 past Sheetz, a left onto Village, a right onto Navigator.) What a dazzler! Front and side yards are chock full of blow-ups and light figures, with a sleigh on the roof and Santa in a balloon, spaceship and more.
9547 CALEDON ROAD (Just west of Caledon State Park on Caledon Road, Route 218) Christmas lights burn as bright here as the Star of David, with a Nativity and Christmas trees, all in the shade of lighted JOY sign.
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415