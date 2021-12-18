The best and the brightest: Your guide to Fredericksburg region's 'Grand Holiday Displays'

For 31 years, I’ve asked readers to nominate the homes they believe have the best “Grand Holiday Displays.” I then go out to make sure they are indeed bright, cheery and worth the trip to see.

This year was a little odd because some visits happened when the thermometer was in the 70s, and others when it was cold and heading for 22.

As I drove more than 200 miles hither and yon, I couldn’t help but remember the folks in many of the houses—especially those who have taken top honors in years past—and the many decorations they lovingly crafted from wood and wires and lights.

If you go out looking, be aware that the houses on this list aren’t necessarily all the best around—they’re the ones readers nominated. As you drive, you’ll pass many other brightly decorated houses, something that is sure to make your trip even merrier.

I was thrilled to come out of retirement to make this list again—my gift to the people of the region. And I’ll be back soon with a story on the “Grand Holiday Display” winner and a tale of a Spotsylvania couple who spent months building a Christmas village in their yard for a very special reason.