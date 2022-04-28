The Free Lance–Star earns 29 awards in VPA contest

For the 10th time in the last 12 years, The Free Lance–Star newsroom has earned the most awards in its division in the Virginia Press Association’s annual contest.

Designers, editors, photographers and reporters received 29 awards for their work in 2021 during virtual presentations that concluded on Thursday. Fourteen of the honors were first-place awards that recognized newsroom employees for various contributions, both in print and online, ranging from sports, features and business stories to editorials and critical reviews, from photos to multimedia reports, from special sections to page design.

“Nurses: The heart of health care,” a special section about the contribution of medical professionals, won two first-place awards. Designer Karen Wonsik and Editor Andi Russell won for their work coordinating and designing the special section and writers Eric Althoff, James Scott Baron, Cathy Dyson, Rob Hedelt, Scott Shenk and Adele Uphaus-Conner won the Feature Series award for the stories.

During the annual contest—which included more than 3,000 entries—newspapers and specialty and online publications compete in various advertising, writing, photography, art, presentation and multimedia categories. Points are given for each first-, second- and third-place awards, and the publication with the highest cumulative points wins Sweepstakes awards for News, Advertising or a combination of the two.

The Free Lance–Star won the News Sweepstakes in its division, which includes five other daily newspapers.

FIRST-PLACE AWARDS

Mike Morones: Sports News Photo, Save.

Karen Wonsik: Two awards: Page Design Portfolio and Specialty Sections, Food pages.

Phil Jenkins: Headline Writing.

Staff: Multimedia Report, Some Gave All ride rolls for the last time.

Cathy Dyson: Three awards: Feature Profile Writing, Local bagpiper creates breathtaking invention; Business and Financial Writing; and Feature Writing Portfolio.

Howard Owen: Editorial Writing.

Karen Wonsik and Andi Russell: Special Section on Nurses: The heart of health care.

Joey LoMonaco: Sports Writing Portfolio.

Gail Choochan: Critical Writing.

Keith Epps, James Scott Baron and Taft Coghill Jr.: General News Writing, Man shot by Spotsylvania sheriff’s deputy.

Eric Althoff, James Scott Baron, Cathy Dyson, Rob Hedelt, Scott Shenk and Adele Uphaus–Conner: Feature Series, Nurses: The heart of health care.

SECOND-PLACE AWARDS

Santos Nazario–Bortz: Design of Sports sections.

Peter Cihelka: Video, the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair makes a comeback.

Amanda Montag: Page Design Portfolio.

Cathy Dyson: Health, Science and Environmental Writing.

Amanda Montag, Cathy Dyson and Peter Cihelka: Combination Picture and Story, A Father’s Day to celebrate faith, family and “a miracle.”

THIRD-PLACE AWARDS

Peter Cihelka, three awards: Pictorial Photo, Passion bee; Personality or Portrait Photo, Tragedy; and Feature Photo, Tree Lighting.

Mike Morones: Video, Gertrude is on the move.

Taft Coghill Jr.: Feature Profile Writing, Friends, family remember Dick Mercer.

Adele Uphaus–Conner: Education Writing.

Cathy Dyson: Column Writing.

Gail Choochan: Design of Weekender sections.

Karen Wonsik, Joey LoMonaco and Peter Cihelka: Combination Picture and Story, Women making headway on high school sidelines.

Steve DeShazo: Sports Column Writing.