Lee Enterprises has hired Jake Womer to be managing editor of The Free Lance–Star.

Womer was previously executive editor of The Herald-Mail Co. in Hagerstown, Maryland. While there, he oversaw strong digital subscription growth and launched various audience-first initiatives.

Womer also worked as an editor and reporter for the Rocky Mount Telegram in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

He is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh.

Womer will begin in his new position on Sept. 4. He replaces former managing editor Andrea Russell.