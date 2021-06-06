The Great Train Race returns in ‘new normal’ style

After a year of forced hibernation, Brian Pessolano vowed the 2021 Great Train Race would see Fredericksburg’s waterfront event roar back to life in grand fashion.
“This will probably be the largest event in downtown Fredericksburg in a year, I think, easily,” said Pessolano, president of the Fredericksburg Area Running Club and race director for the 27th annual Great Train Race, which was mothballed in 2020 thanks to COVID-19.
Because last year’s iteration was the first that had to be scrapped, Pessolano and his team were determined that the 2021 race would be that much more special for all involved. However, holding the in-person event—which typically happens in May—wasn’t even a certainty after Gov. Ralph Northam lifted certain outdoor gathering restrictions this spring.
“We saw that we could potentially have a live event, and knowing the kids would obviously prefer to come out and run for real, we went ahead,” said Pessolano. “But based on that timeline, we had to slide it to June to get everything in place with the city and all the logistics that go into making [the race] happen.”
Previous years have seen between 1,200 and 1,500 participants on race day. Pessolano was optimistic that the final tally for Sunday’s race would top 800 runners—still a respectable number given Virginia’s gradual reawakening from lockdown slumber.
“We’re running under the premise that most of our runners are not vaccinated just based on their ages, so we’re kind of adopting ‘school rules’ as far as mask-wearing,” Pessolano said, adding that he and all of Sunday’s volunteers were masked. Participants, too, were asked to stay masked until their individual heats commenced. “It’s a safer approach compared to a lot of places right now, but we thought that was the right thing to do dealing with a bunch of [potentially] unvaccinated younger folks.”
Sophia Street served as the racers’ course, be it for the 1-Mile Express for pre-teens and teenagers, the half-mile “George Dashington” for the middle school-aged, or the quarter-mile “Caboose Run” for toddlers of particular moxie. In previous years, the start line was underneath the railroad tracks, with racers heading up Caroline Street before circling back along Sophia; this time, the run was a direct sprint along Sophia from the Central Rappahannock Regional Library Fredericksburg Branch to the VRE parking lot.
“With the Chatham Bridge construction, the city wanted us completely on Sophia Street,” said Pessolano of the yet-to-be-completed Kings Highway span across the Rappahannock between downtown and the wooded riverfront.
Sunday’s sunny weather proved especially beneficial to spectating, but the morning heat index in the upper-80s gave the young participants a run for their endurance’s money.
Eric “Man” Washington won his Caboose Run heat on the very day he turned 5 years old. At the finish line, the young Man, grimacing slightly after the race, was hesitant to talk, but his parents said they were nonetheless proud of his birthday win.
Participant Matthew Magura said it was fun to be out running with his friends.
“It’s a great event that they [have] put on,” said Matthew’s mother, Sandy Magura. “We’re all cheering on each other’s kids.”
Ryland Nance arrived at the finish line seemingly a bit miffed to not have been handed a cold dessert immediately upon completing the Caboose Run.
“The man at the start line is telling them there’s snow cones at the end,” said Ryland’s grandmother, Christie Cox, with a knowing smile at the rather simple motivator.
“I loved when Grandma helped me try to get to the end,” Ryland said of her support.
Racers competed for such prizes as gift cards to Dick’s Sporting Goods, and the top male and female finishers can get excited for a family four-pack of free tickets to the Fredericksburg Nationals—if they can wait a year. (Justin Polcha, 17, won the full-course race. Hailey Lemke, 14, was the top female finisher.)
“Unfortunately, when they gave us the prizes, they weren’t sure what the 2021 season was gonna look like, so it’s for the 2022 season,” said Pessolano, adding the prize includes being a guest announcer for one inning. “It’s still a great prize.”
Roads around the riverfront racecourse needed to be closed, but the city of Fredericksburg was ready to help out, Pessolano said.
“From Day 1 when we contacted them, it’s been a ‘how can we help you?’ attitude,” he said. “Obviously the city wants to see events come back.”
Danelle Rose, visitor center manager for the City of Fredericksburg, enjoyed Sunday’s proceedings from a booth her organization set up in the VRE parking lot, close to the finish line.
“It’s definitely not as busy as it was pre-pandemic, but I think the crowd is great,” said Rose, adding that with the pandemic ebbing, “now is a perfect time to visit” Fredericksburg.
“It feels really good to be out,” she said.
Also seen out and about in the finish area was the bee mascot from local radio station B101.5. The oversize insect took photos with smiling racers and gave a thumbs-up when asked if it was having a fun day—and mimed wiping its brow in acknowledgment of the temperature.
Pessolano and other members of the Fredericksburg Area Running Club all donated their time to make sure the Great Train Race went off without a hitch. This was Pessolano’s first year as race director, and he said the time commitment was challenging given his day job as a contractor for the Marine Corps.
“It’s tough to find someone with the amount of time that it takes to put this on. I didn’t want to see it go two years without happening, so I decided to take on the race-directing role,” said Pessolano, who took off from work the entire week leading up to the races.
In addition to bringing the Fredericksburg community together outdoors once again, the Great Train Race also raised money for Loisann’s Hope House, an organization that provides food and shelter for people in need throughout the Rappahannock Region.
“At the end of the day, my hope is to be able to make a donation to that organization and all the good work they do,” Pessolano said.
Rose praised the group effort for bringing back this Fredericksburg tradition after a most unusual 13 months.
“It’s great for us to have the special events calendar [which is] starting to fill up again,” Rose said. She added that June will also see the local World Heritage Festival at Old Mill Park on June 26, the same day as the FXBG PRIDE & Pride March.
With a successful return of the Great Train Race, Pessolano remains optimistic that the event will be back to its original proportions.
“We’re hoping in 2022 we can bring it back to normal as far as the amount of participants and also the [original] course,” he said. “It’s been a crazy road.”