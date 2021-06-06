The Great Train Race returns in ‘new normal’ style

“It’s tough to find someone with the amount of time that it takes to put this on. I didn’t want to see it go two years without happening, so I decided to take on the race-directing role,” said Pessolano, who took off from work the entire week leading up to the races.

In addition to bringing the Fredericksburg community together outdoors once again, the Great Train Race also raised money for Loisann’s Hope House, an organization that provides food and shelter for people in need throughout the Rappahannock Region.

“At the end of the day, my hope is to be able to make a donation to that organization and all the good work they do,” Pessolano said.

Rose praised the group effort for bringing back this Fredericksburg tradition after a most unusual 13 months.

“It’s great for us to have the special events calendar [which is] starting to fill up again,” Rose said. She added that June will also see the local World Heritage Festival at Old Mill Park on June 26, the same day as the FXBG PRIDE & Pride March.

With a successful return of the Great Train Race, Pessolano remains optimistic that the event will be back to its original proportions.

“We’re hoping in 2022 we can bring it back to normal as far as the amount of participants and also the [original] course,” he said. “It’s been a crazy road.”