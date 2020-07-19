Today will likely feature triple digit heat in Fredericksburg.
Saturday’s high temperatures around Fredericksburg almost made it to triple digits, topping out at 99 degrees (F) at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington. Today - Sunday - will likely be the day those thermometers finally breach the 100 degree mark. Clockwise flow around high pressure over the western Carolinas is helping to pull very hot air from west of the Appalachians into the Fredericksburg area.
The left graphic panel shows when the warmest day of the year across the U.S. occurs via different color shades. For Fredericksburg (black star) that day comes in mid-July...right where we are now. And given the forecast highs for today plus dew points in the miserably sticky range the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory (orange shading in right graphic panel) effective from noon until 8 p.m. this evening for most of Virginia east of the mountains.
There is a chance at widely scattered showers and thunderstorms today and tonight but folks that receive cooling rainfall will be the lucky few. Overnight temperatures will only drop into the upper 70s thanks to the sticky conditions (humid air retains heat better than dry air). Early morning low temperatures have ranged from the low to mid-70s at various Fredericksburg area sites since last Thursday so the ground, vegetation, buildings, and pavement have not had an opportunity to cool off much. Heat stress is cumulative.
After a warm start Monday’s afternoon temperatures could wind up a degree or two higher than today’s. That, of course, could lead to another Heat Advisory – or worse - for tomorrow afternoon. Most of the upcoming week will be almost as hot as Fredericksburg area thermometers continue to top out near 100 degrees. And taking a peek ahead at long range forecasts the rest of July looks to feature above-average temperatures in this part of the country.
Stay cool, drink PLENTY of liquids, and check on each other during this intense heat. And remember that even the early mornings and late evenings will be warm and sticky so be careful during outdoor activities.
