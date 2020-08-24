The heat returns for the last full work week in August.

A shift in the weather pattern has ushered in one last gasp of above average heat this week in Fredericksburg. Today – Monday – will feature afternoon temperatures rising to the low 90s (F) under partly sunny skies along with a chance of late day thunderstorms. Given that local highs average in the mid-80s in late August, this level of heat over several days qualifies as a late summer heat wave.
Those storms look to move in from the northwest and affect the Fredericksburg area anytime after three o’clock today with the highest probability between 5:00 and 9:00 pm. Widespread severe weather isn’t expected but a couple of cells may push severe limits via strong wind downbursts. Regardless of severity, the danger from lightning is always something to heed and heavy downpours could result in brief street and road flooding.
A cold front will sag southward from the Great Lakes region Tuesday but won’t quite make it into the Fredericksburg vicinity until after dark. Area thermometers will top out in the mid-90s tomorrow ahead of the boundary, and combined with the miserable humidity the heat index will thus reach the triple digits. In addition to that uncomfortable thought, the graphic shows the Storm Prediction Center’s concern for a Slight Risk – level 2 out of 5 – of severe weather Tuesday. The short range models are split on whether storms will reach the area before dark but be prepared for potential severe weather anytime after 6:00 pm.
Hump Day then looks to reach the 90s again, and with that front stalling out across Virginia more severe weather could be on the horizon. Check Wednesday’s Weather Blog for more details.
