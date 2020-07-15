The heat wave in Fredericksburg will both continue and intensify as the weekend approaches.
We’re currently in the “dog days” of summer, a term which hearkens back to the ancient Romans. Sirius, the brightest star in our skies (other than the Sun!), rises at the same time as the sun on July 23rd. The Romans believed that the hottest part of the summer was due to this star adding its heat to that of the sun (not true, of course). Since Sirius is also the brightest star in the constellation Canis Major—Latin for “the greater dog”—it is known as the Dog Star. Officially the “dog days” last from July 3rd through August 11th.
As hot as it has been the past week, it could have been worse as long time Fredericksburg area residents are likely aware. The dew point (the true measure of humidity) has “only” been in the uncomfortable range rather than truly miserable. That’s about to change, however, as today – Wednesday – will be the last day in which humidity will be somewhat reasonable. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid-90s (F) under mostly sunny skies while dew points remain in the mid-60s.
Thursday will signal a change as surface winds shift around from the south and begin pumping more humid air into Fredericksburg and vicinity. Tomorrow will feature a very slight chance of showers but area thermometers will still top out in the lower 90s under partly sunny skies. A “cold” front will approach on Friday bringing better chances of rain and thunderstorms but no relief from the heat. Meanwhile, area dew points will reach that aforementioned miserable level, topping the 70 degree mark and staying there for several days.
The upcoming weekend weather doesn’t look pleasant at this point. Heat indices well over 100 degrees (and temperatures approaching that triple digit mark) will likely bring heat advisories and warnings to Fredericksburg. In fact, the graphic indicates an area of excessive heat parked across the area through at least early next week. This next stretch of several days may well prove to be the hottest of this summer.
Think cool thoughts!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.