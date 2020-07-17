A torrid and steamy weekend lies ahead for Fredericksburg.
An approaching “cold” front won’t provide any heat relief but clouds associated with it may hold today’s (Friday’s) temperatures down a smidgeon. This morning that boundary is nearing the West Virginia / Virginia border and will crawl across the Old Dominion today. Showers and thunderstorms can be expected after 3:00 pm in and around Fredericksburg with a few locales seeing heavy rain. Area thermometers will top out in the low 90s (F) before the rain cools things off.
By Saturday, the heat that has been plaguing the southwestern U.S. will migrate into the Fredericksburg area, providing even hotter air to go along with miserably sticky humidity levels. By tomorrow afternoon, local high temperatures will rise to the upper 90s – with a few 100s sprinkled around - as heat index values soar near 105 degrees. Not much relief will come overnight as temperatures by dawn Sunday will only sag to the mid-70s.
Sunday will then feature a very good chance at 100+ degree temperatures for most of the Fredericksburg region. Heat index values will again climb well into the triple digits during the afternoon with only a few widely scattered showers and storms expected. Once again the overnight conditions won’t cool down very far as temperatures Monday morning will be even warmer than Sunday’s lows.
With the heat and humidity ramping up, the effects on people will also increase. The graphic is excerpted from the Centers for Disease Control and provides information on heat-related illnesses. Symptoms are listed in the left column with recommended actions on the right. Remember to keep an eye on each other, checking on neighbors and especially those who are typically susceptible to the heat. Heat stress is cumulative and will rise to significant levels through much of next week.
Drink plenty fluids, take frequent breaks from physical activity, and be safe this weekend!
