The work week in Fredericksburg will start very hot and only gradually cool toward the weekend.
Yesterday afternoon temperatures topped out at 97 degrees (F) at Shannon Airport with a pair of 96’s recorded at Stafford Regional Airport and the University of Mary Washington. Today – Monday – looks to be even hotter as area thermometers make a concerted run at triple digits. Normal atmospheric mixing will lower the surface dew points just enough this afternoon such that a heat advisory isn’t likely be issued for Fredericksburg and vicinity.
Overnight, an upper level trough will approach the region, shifting surface winds around from the southwest to the west. Temperatures will again approach the 100 degree mark Tuesday but with increased chances of thunderstorms during the late afternoon. Some of those storms could turn severe with strong straight line winds and large hail. The Storm Prediction Center currently has Fredericksburg under a Marginal Risk – level 1 of 5 - for severe weather tomorrow but that risk level may be increased in later outlooks.
By midweek, a “cold” front will be south of Fredericksburg but the heat will only gradually ease, slowly dropping toward July averages by Friday before reasserting itself next week. There just doesn’t seem to be any long term respite from the torrid conditions through at least the first week in August. Meanwhile, our fiftieth state is currently reeling from a rare brush with a tropical system as Hurricane Douglas sweeps by just north of the main Hawaiian islands (see graphic).
So keep up the heat precautions and make sure to have more than one method of receiving weather warnings (NOAA weather radio, local TV/radio, smartphone apps, etc) Tuesday afternoon and evening.
