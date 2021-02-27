The Singing Grandpa submits video audition to America’s Got Talent

The pandemic put a dent in Don Gerhart’s gigs as the “Singing Grandpa” of Madison County. His regular performance venues in local nursing homes, churches and other community sites closed to the public to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Gerhart, of Radiant, sang his last love song in public—at least for a while—in March 2020 at The Culpeper retirement village.
“It was so much fun and then boom! It came to a screeching halt,” Gerhart said. “Churches shut down, all the nursing homes, you can’t get in even if you have a relative, no more open mic nights at the Catholic Church.”
The lack of live entertainment in 2020 could give way to a bright spot in 2021: a chance for the 88-year-old tenor to shine on the national stage.
Scant 2020 gigs included an Elvis impersonation act in October for his birthday at the Culpeper church, and singing hymns for his church held outside on a parishioner’s lawn.
“Oh, God, yes, I am missing it,” said Gerhart, a great-grandfather, reminiscing about getting his start singing just a few short years ago at the age of 83.
His wife of 60 years, Patricia, was living with severe Alzheimer’s at Mountain View Nursing Home when Gerhart got the singing bug.
Retired from Rappahannock Electrical Cooperative and devoted to his wife, who died in 2016, he spent many hours with her at the nursing home and came to know and grow close to the musically inclined Mennonite missionaries serving in the facility.
Gerhart sang for the first time in public in 2013 at the nursing home with a Mennonite youth, “O Holy Night.” Though the performance was not perfect, it touched the roommate of his wife in a special way.
It was just the fuel Gerhart needed to keep on singing, and that’s what he has done, including in 2018 at Culpeper Has Talent held that year at the Inn at Kelly’s Ford. It was a highlight for him, and so was performing for 300 at a resort in Vermont as part of the Grange national convention.
Gerhart is still chasing the dream, and in spite of the continued pandemic, recently submitted a video audition to “America’s Got Talent.”
“My hope with AGT is I am 88 years old, I can sing … I have that story with my wife. Why do you continue doing it? I do it in honor and memory of my wife and to inspire other people who have these dreams to go ahead with them,” he said.
Gerhart will hear this spring if he’s been selected to be on the show, for which virtual auditions are now being reviewed in preparation for the 2021 season starting in May.
For his submission, The Singing Grandpa recorded Louie Armstrong’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Only Love” by Dutch violinist and showman Andre Rieu. Another of Gerhart’s favorite covers is “Edelweiss,” popularized by Christopher Plummer in “The Sound of Music.”
It would be a dream to appear on AGT, the local singer said of the show created and judged by Simon Cowell along with other celebrities.
“For me to get far enough, one time to get on that stage in front of the judges and a real audience—not virtual, although this year it may be virtual—what a thrill that would be if the judges said, ‘For 88, that was very well done. We really appreciate you being here, I am going to vote no.’ It would still be a dream,” Gerhart said.
It’s been really tough not being able to sing in public for the past year, he added.
“I miss it so much,” Gerhart said. He’s practicing for AGT nonetheless. “I go in my sunroom, where I have my stuff set up and will sing for an hour, hour and a half, just keeping my voice strong.”
Gerhart has his own YouTube channel. Go to youtube.com and search for Don Gerhart or click here.
(540) 825-4315