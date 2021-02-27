The Singing Grandpa submits video audition to America’s Got Talent

Gerhart sang for the first time in public in 2013 at the nursing home with a Mennonite youth, “O Holy Night.” Though the performance was not perfect, it touched the roommate of his wife in a special way.

It was just the fuel Gerhart needed to keep on singing, and that’s what he has done, including in 2018 at Culpeper Has Talent held that year at the Inn at Kelly’s Ford. It was a highlight for him, and so was performing for 300 at a resort in Vermont as part of the Grange national convention.

Gerhart is still chasing the dream, and in spite of the continued pandemic, recently submitted a video audition to “America’s Got Talent.”

“My hope with AGT is I am 88 years old, I can sing … I have that story with my wife. Why do you continue doing it? I do it in honor and memory of my wife and to inspire other people who have these dreams to go ahead with them,” he said.

Gerhart will hear this spring if he’s been selected to be on the show, for which virtual auditions are now being reviewed in preparation for the 2021 season starting in May.