The struggle continues to restore King George's former school for Black students

As King George County looks for more grants to shore up the aging Ralph Bunche High School, the struggle continues between groups associated with the former school for Black students.

Many of the hot-button topics raised in recent years have been brought up, including allegations of systemic racism, implicit bias and ongoing trauma as a result of past lynchings and cross-burnings. There’s an accusation of funds being solicited under false pretenses and the potential conflict of interests as the president of one of the groups involved is married to the chairman of the King George Board of Supervisors.

There’s also a 73-year-old building deteriorating from lack of usage. Efforts to refurbish the Ralph Bunche High School have been going on for longer than the school housed students.

County Administrator Chris Miller would like to see people from different groups come together for the common purpose. On Tuesday, he will announce the awarding of a contract to replace the school roof. The county got a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service last summer and Miller hopes efforts could produce similar results going forward.

“At the end of the day, what needs to happen is to keep our eyes on the prize, if you will, to improve the building,” he said, noting that the two different groups consist of “well-meaning and well-intended people. We just need to get them to the table to agree that all the energy they’re putting forth needs to be in one common direction.”

CONFLICTING IDEAS

The Ralph Bunche Alumni Association has about 300 members who for decades have lobbied for their alma mater to be preserved and recognized for its part in civil rights history. During segregation, Black families sued the county to build a separate-but-equal facility for their children, which resulted in the school’s opening in 1949.

The court action was viewed as a landmark case across the state and nation, and alumni members, including president Claudette Jordon, want the school to be celebrated for its part in history—and in their own education.

She recently thanked the county for efforts, such as the roof repair, as well as a grant application to repair the electric system and the building’s evaluation for future use. Last week, supervisors heard about a proposal to use one of the school’s auxiliary buildings for greenhouse development and technology clusters.

“I would like to convey the excitement members feel to know that real progress and change is being made toward revitalizing Ralph Bunche High School,” Jordon said. “Our officers and members support the county’s actions and we are working to continue this trend of forward progress.”

A second group, the Ralph Bunche Arts and Humanities Center, signed an agreement three years ago with the county—which owns the building—to raise funds to revitalize the school. It planned to open a museum, gallery and performing arts venue, with space for classrooms as well as catered events.

Because there had been other unsuccessful attempts to renovate the building, the Board of Supervisors set financial benchmarks so the project wouldn’t languish. When the first of those benchmarks came due and the RBAHC had raised only $10,000 of $2 million pledged, the county let the agreement expire last year.

But the RBAHC hasn’t stopped efforts to raise funds or pursue its purpose, according to members interviewed this week. It’s upped its game, broadcasting on a 40-foot billboard in Dahlgren its desire to “Save African American History in King George.”

The sign also says, “Help Preserve the Ralph Bunche High School.” The letters are in blue and orange—the school colors—and Jordon doesn’t think that’s a coincidence.

She’s concerned people will assume the alumni association is raising money, not the RHAHC, and the two are not affiliated. Alumni members voted they have no confidence in the RBAHC team because members had no experience with this kind of effort, Jordon said at previous Board of Supervisors meetings.

The RBAHC’s continued actions astound her.

“For someone to purport they still have the rights to raise funds for the school is preposterous,” Jordon said this week. “Long after they were told they did not have the right to do that, they still keep trying to say they’re raising money to refurbish Ralph Bunche. Where does the money go and what are they doing with it?”

Last month, Jordon posted on Facebook a photo of the new billboard with a red circle and a slash through it, noting that it’s not part of the alumni association’s efforts. Fellow alum Ernestine Jefferson responded that the other group is “soliciting funds under false pretenses.”

‘BRING A HEALING’

The leadership of the RBAHC, including President Marsha Stonehill and Secretary Melanie Ochs, stress that they’re following the wishes of county residents.

“Part of the reason why we decided to proceed is because we’ve all received feedback from community members to proceed on,” Ochs said, noting that they’ve heard from neighbors, stakeholders and even Ralph Bunche alumni “that they’d like to see RBAHC move forward in some fashion.”

The group held an in-person and virtual meeting in September, Stonehill said, to give alumni a chance to voice their opinions “even though they’re not coming forward publicly at this time.” One of the alumni who supports RBAHC’s efforts is Earsley M. Robinson, who wants the RBAHC to “bring a healing” to the county and to residents who have suffered from what she and other group members called systemic racism.

“We want to bring unity and love … and continue to go forward in prayer that everybody would work with us,” she said.

Stonehill and other board members interviewed stressed that race issues in the past were more contentious than some people would like to admit. Stonehill read off a list of atrocities—Ku Klux Klan gatherings, cross burnings, the Ralph Bunche school vandalized and music instruments damaged and even a rumor that bodies of those lynched had been buried on Indiantown Road.

“This is what we’re still healing from,” Stonehill said. “This is about healing a community, this is about telling the truth, this is about it being 2022 and if we still cannot talk about it, then we have more serious problems than we think.”

She believes her group offers a viable solution as its members are willing “to stand up and raise $12 million” to renovate the building and operate it. If that were to happen, Miller said he hopes he and the Board of Supervisors would figure out a way to accommodate them.

“I can’t imagine we would ever turn aside money,” Miller said.

RBAHC has about $12,000 in the bank. It recently spent money on marketing and plans to produce a documentary, which should cost about $50,000, on the racial issues already mentioned as well as the as-yet unsuccessful effort to move a Confederate monument from the courthouse lawn.

The group also wants to find an executive director who would start as a volunteer then eventually be paid full time, Stonehill said.

‘LOT OF CONFUSION’

Stonehill and other RBAHC board members listed ongoing frustrations with the county. Even though the group and King George signed a letter of intent, she said there were spoken agreements from previous county officials that have not been honored and other obstacles that prevented the group from moving forward.

“Can you explain to us why there’s not cooperation and partnership from the county and from other organizations?” she asked this week. “We can tell you that other organizations would love to support this, but because of other resistance, it’s creating a lot of confusion and people don’t want to be called racists.”

The county’s own website offers insight into the potentially sticky issue that might arise if Stonehill’s group were to submit a request for proposal, or RFP, to refurbish the school. As part of an RFP issued last year to find another group interested in taking on the project—after the agreement with the RBAHC expired—a lengthy document spelled out conditions and included a section about conflict of interests.

According to state law, it’s a conflict of interest for any member of the Board of Supervisors—or that person’s spouse or relative living in the same household—to be a subcontractor or to have a personal interest in connection with any bid or proposal submitted to the county.

Marsha Stonehill is married to Jeff Stonehill, chairman of the King George Board of Supervisors.

In an email, Jeff Stonehill agreed that it would have been a conflict of interests if RBAHC had responded to the request for a proposal, but “they did not,” he said.

There are other provisions regarding state and local conflicts of interests that weren’t included in last fall’s RFP, said County Attorney Kelly Lackey. She said that different bidder exclusions, allowed by law, could be included in a future procurement.

While Lackey couldn’t comment on any legal ramifications related to RBAHC’s ongoing fundraising, she said “the county has been clear that there is no existing agreement for the site with the Ralph Bunche Arts and Humanities Center.”

Marsha Stonehill isn’t dismayed, but continues to stress that Ralph Bunche High School should have been renovated decades ago. “We will persist until the right things happen,” she said.

