The work week will begin wet & cool in Fredericksburg

High pressure anchored off the New England coast coupled with a stationary boundary draped across the Carolinas is producing another version of cold air damming (see top graphic panel) across Virginia. Both the arrival and departure of these features are difficult to forecast so today – Monday – is cloudy and damp in Fredericksburg instead of sunny and pleasant as originally thought late last week. The rain is due to upper level energy passing atop the cool surface “wedge”, with counties along and west of the Blue Ridge under a Flood Watch.
Today will be cloudy and cooler than recent days with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 70s (F). Rain gauges in and around Fredericksburg will collect up to a half-inch of liquid today and tonight. Then on Tuesday – the beginning of both September and of meteorological autumn – the aforementioned boundary looks to creep northward as a warm front. Tomorrow’s skies will continue to be cloudy but temperatures will rise back into the low 80s with showers gradually lessening in frequency. After that, warm front passes north of the ‘Burg Wednesday will heat back into the upper 80s.
With the advent of September, the Atlantic hurricane season is ramping up toward its peak. The bottom graphic panel provides evidence of that with no less than four separate systems being watched by the National Hurricane Center. The disturbance off the southeastern U.S. coast will likely become a named storm but will remain out to sea. The other three aren’t of immediate concern to the Fredericksburg area but could become so over the next 7-14 days.
And one other note of interest in the long range is an upcoming pattern shift which will usher in cooler temperatures across the eastern half of the nation. With much cooler and drier air, next week may bring the first hints of autumn to Fredericksburg. We’ll see.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.