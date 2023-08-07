It began with prayer and ceremony at a graveyard in quiet woods. Then blossomed into a day of activities devoted to how to best honor the enslaved people who toiled for fourth U.S. President James Madison on his farms in Orange County.

Saturday’s “We the People” celebration brought descendants of those people, historians and visitors to James Madison’s Montpelier from far and wide.

The event launched a $5.8 million, three-year project to memorialize the Madisons’ enslaved African Americans and recognize their contributions to America’s fledgling democracy, especially the lives of the father of the U.S. Constitution and his family.

After an African American libation ceremony led by Charlottesville drummer Darrell Rose, descendants and friends entered the burial ground’s woods to pray, led by the Rev. Larry Walker, president of the Montpelier Descendants Committee.

Later, at the historic site’s David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center, Montpelier descendant Henry Anglin said in an interview that everyone—of whatever race or background—should care about the memorialization project “because we’re all human.”

“We know that history has treated people in different ways, and has not given some people the recognition that they really deserve,” said Anglin, who chairs the Montpelier Descendants Committee’s memorialization subcommittee. “Without the contributions of the enslaved here, it would have been very difficult for Madison to have the time and opportunity to do the things he did, including writing the Constitution.”

For every free person at Montpelier during the Madisons’ day, it is estimated that 28 enslaved residents worked on the plantation.

Beyond the Montpelier Burial Ground, where about 300 enslaved folks lie at rest, the memorialization will extend across the 2,650-acre historic site to explain the many contributions those people made to the Madisons’ various farms, he said. Those included designing and building a road network and extensive irrigation system in the site’s East Woods.

The effort will include neighboring plantations, too, because the Madisons’ slaves moved from property to property as they courted and married, were sold and families were broken up, Anglin said. To give it solid footing, the task requires doing archaeology, researching documents and recording descendants’ oral histories.

The day’s program at the visitor center began with “We the People” participants singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” considered the Black national anthem, and listening to L. Renee, an award-winning poet and James Madison University assistant professor of English.

Renee read her work “The Unmapped Place,” which ends with:

“waiting for us to remember our way

Back to those kin, like Mother Franklin,

Back to the unmapped place where they wait

dwelling on perches we can still sing from.”

Montpelier Foundation board chair Hasan Kwame Jeffries and the Rev. Walker welcomed participants and shared their hopes about the memorialization project.

Jeffries said Montpelier, home of the Constitution’s intellectual architect, provides a place to reflect on all parts of America’s past, both those which make people joyful and those that make us sad.

Regarding the Madisons’ human property, Montpelier’s enslaved persons “would have us remember them through their descendants … and what they left behind, the material in the soil that we uncover on a daily basis,” the history professor at The Ohio State University said.

“They’re speaking to us,” Jeffries said. “They’re telling us to remember them because they have something to teach us about how to be kind. They have something to teach us about our own humanity. They have something to teach us about how to be democratic, about how to give meaning to the words born on this place.”

Jeffries and other leaders stressed that Montpelier continues to honor Madison’s legacy and educate visitors about the Constitution’s global impact.

Two panel discussions, streamed live on YouTube, occupied most of the afternoon.

Former Washington, D.C., Mayor Sharon Pratt conversed about the Constitution with Jeffries and legal scholar Michael Higginbotham, a professor at the University of Baltimore.

Higginbotham recalled being thrilled upon reading a draft of South Africa’s constitution as it was written after the end of apartheid. In homage to the U.S. Constitution’s preamble, it begins with the words “We the People.”

National Trust for Historic Preservation interpretation director Elon Cooke–Lee moderated a talk on memorialization with College of William & Mary historian Michael Blakey; Omar Eaton–Martinez, the trust’s senior vice president for historic sites; and Montpelier descendants Irish Ford and Bettye Kearse. The trust owns Montpelier.

For decades, starting in the 1990s, Montpelier has worked with descendants to commemorate its enslaved people, research their lives and share them with the public.

Now, the memorialization project aims to demonstrate the descendants’ co-stewardship of the historic site with The Montpelier Foundation. After national controversy, descendants gained equal representation on the foundation’s board in 2022, a first for a U.S. presidential site.

For years, Montpelier researchers have collected letters and other papers that mention the plantation’s enslaved people. Montpelier’s online “Naming Project” shares those names with the public and, if known, what those individuals did there. The enslaved folks’ physical memorial, once completed, will incorporate those details, Walker said.

Anglin, the descendants’ memorialization leader, acknowledged that the project is “a challenging job.”

“People have different ideas. … We have to show them that things will end up being positive,” he said.

“Parity has really started to work well lately,” Anglin said. “We’re working closely with The Montpelier Foundation. It’s getting much better as we go along.”

For more about James Madison’s Montpelier, visit montpelier.org. To learn about the Descendants Committee, visit montpelierdescendants.org.