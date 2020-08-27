Third virus-related death reported in Spotsylvania in six days

Another local person has succumbed to COVID-19, the 61st virus-related death in the Rappahannock Area Health District, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s update on Thursday.
The victim, a white man in his 60s from Spotsylvania, is the third death reported in the county since Saturday, when the death of a woman in her 80s was reported. The death of a Spotsylvania man in his 70s was reported on Sunday.
Prior to that, no local deaths had been reported for eight days.
Spotsylvania has the most virus-related deaths—38—of any area locality. Ten have died in Stafford County; five in Caroline County; four in King George County; and four in Fredericksburg.
The recent deaths are not related to local outbreaks reported by the health department on Wednesday.
During a five-day span (Friday through Tuesday) multiple positive cases were reported at five area assisted living facilities. None of the outbreaks are widespread, with each having fewer than five cases, according to state data.
The new outbreaks are at two Stafford County facilities: Commonwealth Senior Living at Stafford and Woodmont Healthcare Center; Poet’s Walk Memory Care in Fredericksburg; Cardinal Village in Spotsylvania; and Heritage Hall in King George County.
The outbreaks at Commonwealth, Woodmont and Cardinal Village are the first at those facilities. Heritage Hall and Poet’s Walk reported separate outbreaks earlier this year, of 10 and 15 cases, respectively.
All told, there have been 14 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the region since the pandemic began in March, with all but two of those happening at either nursing homes or assisted living facilities. Two outbreaks happened at group homes for mentally disabled adults. There have been more than 100 cases and 27 deaths reported at the local facilities.
The health department on Thursday also reported 58 new COVID-19 cases in the district for a cumulative total of 4,320. That included 1,759 cases in Spotsylvania County; 1,639 in Stafford County; 470 in Fredericksburg; 252 in Caroline County; and 200 in King George County.
In the last seven days, 7.5 percent of all those tested locally for the virus had positive results. That’s higher than the state average of 6.5 percent.
In the local health district, there have been 49,451 tests given for COVID-19 since March.
Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,103 cases in Culpeper County; 731 in Fauquier County; 254 in Orange County; and 223 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 1,121 new cases and 12 new deaths on Wednesday for a cumulative total of 116,579 cases and 2,527 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Scott Shenk:
