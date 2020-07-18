The Rappahannock Area Health District reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday for a cumulative total of 2,806 cases. That included 1,136 cases in Spotsylvania County; 1,112 in Stafford County; 294 in Fredericksburg; 157 in Caroline County and 107 in King George County.
Of those with confirmed cases, 256 people have been hospitalized and 46 have died.
The number of local residents younger than 50 who have tested positive exceeds those over 50 by more than a 2–1 margin—or a count of 1,912 to 872. People in their 30s make up the highest percentage of cases in the local health district at 19 percent, followed closely by those in their 40s (17.9 percent) and those in their 20s (17.7 percent).
People at the extreme ends of the age spectrum represent the fewest cases; there have been 124 children, age 9 and younger, and 98 seniors over age 80, who have tested positive. However, the virus has been most lethal to those in the oldest category; they represent 41 percent of local deaths.
Elsewhere in the region as of Saturday, there were 890 cases in Culpeper County; 522 in Fauquier County; 185 in Westmoreland County; and 174 in Orange County.
Virginia reported 940 new cases and 12 new deaths for a cumulative total of 76,373 cases and 2,025 deaths associated with COVID-19.
