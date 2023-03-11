Wearing bunny ears made of pink gingham and posed to look like she’s pushing a tiny cart full of Cadbury Creme Eggs, RedBird looks like the little piggy that went to market.

Her owners, Terry and Jennifer Wilson, hope their pet guinea pig will be as adorable to the voting public and judges as she is to them.

RedBird is in the running for the Cadbury bunny commercial. If selected, the guinea pig would be the first of her species to wear fluffy ears in ads for the iconic Easter goodies.

“The world needs to get more familiar with these great little pets,” said Terry Wilson, a Spotsylvania County resident until nine years ago, when he got married and moved to Terra Alta, West Virginia, with his wife.

Cadbury has been advertising its creamy Easter eggs since 1967, and for years, ran the same commercial featuring various animals, from an oinking pig to a roaring lion, pretending to be the Easter bunny.

Four years ago, the company decided to let an animal other than a rabbit wear the official bunny-eared crown.

Jennifer Wilson grew up with that commercial, and with guinea pigs, and she jokes that the pets have been part of her husband’s life as long as she has.

“Ever since I moved up here,” he said, “guinea pigs have been growing on me. They’re definitely a big part of my life at this point.”

All of Terry Wilson’s family still lives in Spotsylvania, including his father, Thomas, and stepmother, Nancy.

Two years ago, Terry and Jennifer Wilson adopted two pets from the Metropolitan Guinea Pig Rescue, a Virginia-based group that serves Washington, Northern Virginia and Maryland. RedBird and her cage mate Pippi were among 36 guinea pigs seized from a hoarding case, and they weren’t in a good place.

Both were malnourished, but RedBird also was blind and downright depressed, her adopted mom said.

“So depressed, she would sit facing the wall,” Jennifer Wilson wrote on her nomination entry in the Cadbury contest. “I fell in love with her from just her photo — that was two years ago and she is now thriving and loving life so much I have nicknamed her ‘Happy Girl.’”

RedBird initially was so ill, she had to have nutrient-dense food fed to her through a syringe, and she stayed at the rescue for five months. In the video, Jennifer Wilson said the facility director had seen many sad situations over the years, but said “RedBird’s was the most pitiful.”

Those days seem far behind, as RedBird’s owners described on Friday, during a phone call, that she’d just done something guinea pigs enjoy called “popcorning.” That’s when they jump into the air with excitement and twist around.

RedBird doesn’t do that often, Terry Wilson said, because she measures her movements carefully as a result of her blindness. She makes a clucking noise as she moves, sort of like echolocation, to determine her distance from things, and that’s part of the reason she was named RedBird by the rescuers. She also has rust-colored spots on her coat.

Jennifer Wilson had nominated other guinea pigs for the Cadbury crown in earlier contests without success. This year, when Cadbury announced the contest was open to rescued animals only, the Wilsons again sent in a nomination.

They were thrilled to discover almost two weeks ago that RedBird was a semifinalist.

Cadbury asked for a video, which the Wilsons happily provided of RedBird shopping and enjoying a carrot with as much enthusiasm as a rabbit.

Last week, they learned she was a finalist and started fielding calls from TV stations and newspapers. They were asked to bring RedBird and Pippi to the local library during story time, and RedBird got her own card.

“It’s been crazy, but it’s been fun,” Jennifer Wilson said.

People have started recognizing the guinea pig when the group goes to such events, Terry Wilson said. “This little girl could be the next Cadbury bunny.”

Videos and bios of RedBird and the nine other finalists — a bunny, beaver, chinchilla, cat, two dogs, duck, miniature pony and sheep — are available online. Votes from the public will account for 40% of the animals’ score and can be cast through Tuesday at cadburytryouts.com/vote.