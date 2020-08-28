This weekend’s weather will have a rough start but will finish calm and pleasant.

Most of this week’s weather news has been dominated by powerful Hurricane Laura and its impacts during the past 48 hours. However, Fredericksburg will first need to deal with the potential today (Friday) for severe weather out ahead of Laura’s remnants. Southwesterly surface winds pumping hot humid air into the region will boost afternoon temperatures into the mid-90s (F), with heat indices topping out over 100 degrees yet again.
That storm fuel will be “lit” by a couple of upper level disturbances with the first of those approaching during the mid-afternoon hours. The Fredericksburg vicinity is under a Marginal Risk – level 1 out of 5 – for severe weather today with storms arriving from the northwest anytime after 3:00 pm. The main threats will be strong straight line winds, heavy rain, and lightning. Then, the second disturbance will kick off round two after dark with more of the same threats continuing into late Friday evening.
After a brief respite, the severe weather threat ramps back up tomorrow. The left graphic panel shows the location of Laura’s remnant circulation Friday morning with its projected path indicated by the arrow. Weather threats from this leftover tropical system include heavy rain, strong straight line wind gusts, and the potential for rotating storms and a few tornadoes. That explains tomorrow’s Slight Risk – level 2 out of 5 – of severe weather shown on the right graphic panel.
Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies, showers, and the threat of severe storms especially during the early afternoon. Temperatures will still climb into the upper 80s despite the overcast with Fredericksburg area rain gauges recording up to a half-inch of liquid by the time all is said and done. After Laura’s remnant center is swept out of the area by a cold front late tomorrow, conditions will rapidly improve, even to the point of the sun peeking through before it sets.
Sunday’s weather will then look totally different with abundant sunshine, much lower humidity, and afternoon temperatures peaking in the mid-80s. A northwesterly breeze will enhance that drier and refreshing feeling which will last into Monday. Those outdoor chores may be better planned for the latter part of the weekend.
Meanwhile on Friday and Saturday, folks should keep at least two sources of weather information (NOAA weather radio, smartphone apps, local media, etc.) at their fingertips. Should a warning be issued for your location take appropriate shelter. And heed these two slogans to enhance your safety: “When Thunder Roars Go Indoors” and “Turn Around Don’t Drown”.
