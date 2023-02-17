One woman has the scars of cancer written all over her face while the other has damage just as extensive on the inside.

Both of them, Kathy Crabtree Staples and Katrina “Kat” Packard, will be the recipients of this year’s Benefit Oyster Roast. The 38th annual event will be held at the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds from 2–5 p.m. on March 4.

“It’s unbelievable what they’ve been through,” said Chuck Eley, who directs the Lisa Pitts Eley Cancer Foundation in Fredericksburg. “They’ve both been through the wringer and they’re both sweet as can be.”

The oyster roast is sponsored and hosted by Fairview Baptist and River Club churches in conjunction with White Oak Compact Equipment, a division of McClung–Logan, Inc.

This year marks the first time two people have been selected as beneficiaries, but the organizers felt it was divine providence, said Art Blankenship, Fairview Baptist Church’s coordinator for the project.

Both women have faced “unexpected and unimaginable circumstances” as a result of their cancers, he said.

Eley’s foundation, which has worked with both women for several years, raising money to help with medical bills and other financial obligations, asked the oyster roast committee to consider helping both of them.

When the committee started interviewing candidates, Packard said if she were selected, she would split the proceeds with Staples. The two are friends and familiar with each other’s struggles.

Later, when the committee gathered, one member who wasn’t aware of Packard’s suggestion recommended both as recipients.

“It seemed that we were being pointed in that direction,” Blankenship said.

The women’s stories are heartbreaking, Eley said.

Staples first noticed a sore on the end of her nose in 2005. Doctors determined it was cancer, removed it and reconstructed the area from which it was taken.

The cancer returned 10 years later, with a vengeance. The doctor who found a tumor in her left cheek and sinus cavity said it was the largest he’d ever seen, Staples wrote in a bio to the oyster roast committee. Radiation and multiple surgeries followed over the next two years as Staples had to have her cheek, teeth, nose and lips removed.

Cancer showed up again, in her throat, last year, and she’s had more radiation and chemotherapy. She can’t manage solid foods because of the damage to her body and has lost 50 pounds.

She is still losing weight, but hasn’t always been able to afford clothes that fit, dentures or other basic needs because she can’t work and is in the process of applying for disability. Through it all, she remains thankful, both to God and to others, like Eley, who have helped with food, bills and even gas cards so she can get to medical appointments.

“God has brought so many wonderful people into my life that give me hope and encouragement every day,” Staples said. “I am sending out a big thank you to everyone who helps.”

Packard started having problems, such as blood in her stools, indigestion and bloating, in 2015 but was misdiagnosed over the next two years. When issues persisted and she demanded a colonoscopy in 2017, it revealed stage 3 colon cancer. She was 39 at the time.

After chemo and multiple surgeries, she was ready to return to work when she learned she had liver and lung cancer along with a bacterial infection. More surgeries ensued — she’s had about 20 procedures in all — and she’s been on chemotherapy since 2017 because doctors said then her condition was terminal.

While the treatment has extended her life, the chemo and radiation have burned her insides to the point she cannot control bowel movements, she has white matter disease, which can lead to early dementia, and she tires easily, mentally and physically.

But like her friend Staples, she’s helped with fundraising events when she’s able and she pushes herself to keep fighting.

“I know I’m God’s child, I will remain forever safe, and I don’t allow cancer to scare me,” she wrote in her bio. “I do my best to live my new life as much as possible. I know I can’t be the person I was. I’m the person I am now, and I will accept who I am and share my love and strength with others.”

Eley said it’s awesome that money raised from the oyster roast, which has netted as much as $40,000 per year in the past, will help two people who need assistance so badly. They tend to get the most help from his foundation, because their needs are so great, and Eley said the oyster roast will help him provide assistance to other families facing cancer.

“That’s a huge blessing for everyone,” he said.

Over the years, the oyster roast has raised more than $1.2 million for community members in need. Individuals, companies and organizations in the area cover the costs of the event.

There’s no admission charge, but donations are accepted, either in advance or at the door — and all the money that’s donated goes to the beneficiaries.