Those registered for vaccine should verify information

The Virginia Department of Health is asking those who signed up for vaccines before the centralized system went in place, but haven’t gotten appointments yet, to update and verify their information.

Questions have been added that will help local health districts better determine who is in a priority group. Earlier registration forms differed from one health district to the next, and many asked only for the entrant’s name, age and address.

The additional questions will help health officials determine who has underlying conditions as well as who meets current eligibility for vaccines, said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist for the local health district.

Because the earlier forms didn’t include detailed questions, some people who were eligible to be vaccinated in tier 1a, such as adults who are caregivers to loved ones, have been overlooked, she said.

The request seems to apply to those who registered before the centralized system began the week of Feb. 15. However, those who registered after that time can still look over their forms and update their records without losing their place in line, according to the VDH.