Those registered for vaccine should verify information

The Virginia Department of Health is asking those who signed up for vaccines before the centralized system went in place, but haven’t gotten appointments yet, to update and verify their information.
Questions have been added that will help local health districts better determine who is in a priority group. Earlier registration forms differed from one health district to the next, and many asked only for the entrant’s name, age and address.
The additional questions will help health officials determine who has underlying conditions as well as who meets current eligibility for vaccines, said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist for the local health district.
Because the earlier forms didn’t include detailed questions, some people who were eligible to be vaccinated in tier 1a, such as adults who are caregivers to loved ones, have been overlooked, she said.
The request seems to apply to those who registered before the centralized system began the week of Feb. 15. However, those who registered after that time can still look over their forms and update their records without losing their place in line, according to the VDH.
For weeks, state workers have been finessing registration forms moved over from each health district in the state when the VDH went to a centralized system last month. At that time, there were more than half a million duplicate forms in the system, state officials said.
Problems arose because often the same person was listed twice—or three or four times—and with differing information. For instance, someone named Robert might have used his formal name the first time, then Bob on the second form or added a middle initial the third time around, Chamberlin said.
State officials hope they’ve streamlined all the information and are asking people to check their registration forms to verify it. There are two important points to keep in mind: Appointments may be delayed if forms are missing information, such as valid email addresses or correct phone numbers—and forms submitted earlier contained errors in both fields, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.
Also, verifying and updating records will not change a person’s place in line, the state health department advised.
Those who haven’t been contacted for their first appointment can check their forms online at Vaccinate.Virginia.gov or by contacting the state’s call center at 877/829-4682.
On the state registration website, do not fill out a new form. Go to “Check the List” and input name, phone number and email or a reference code received when the centralized registration was in place.
Click “Check the List” and those in the system will see a message that they’re pre-registered and will be contacted when an appointment is available. From there, they can click “Update” to look at information in their forms and update them as needed.
The new registration forms include several screens that seek information about a person’s ethnicity, work, health issues and other questions to determine in which tier the individual should be vaccinated.
Several Free Lance–Star readers said they were offended by questions about their race. As the state tracks who’s getting the vaccines, officials have stressed the need to make sure there’s an equitable distribution of doses, and that’s why they’re gathering demographic information.
Those who don’t have internet access or capabilities can contact the state’s call center, open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, at 877/829-4682. Operators will walk people through the process and verify that each screen of information is accurate, Chamberlin said.
There are staff members at the center who speak English and Spanish. Translation services are available for more than 100 other languages.
