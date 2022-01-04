Thousands in Fredericksburg area still out of power, motorists stranded on I-95 due to winter storm

Gov. Ralph Northam said in a 4 p.m. press conference with VDOT, Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management that state agencies were "prepared for the storm that was predicted, but instead Mother Nature sent a foot of snow to the Fredericksburg area."

VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich said that crews could not adequately pre-treat I-95 prior to the storm because of the rain that fell Sunday night.

"Rain would have washed all of the chemicals and salt off the road and provided no additional protection," he said.

Brich said traffic continued to flow on the interstate until around midnight Monday, when it came to a standstill. A decision was made to close the interstate to all traffic Tuesday morning.

Brich said 52 snow plows, nine motor graders and 16 wreckers have been targeting the I-95 corridor in both directions between mile markers 110 and 143 for snow removal, while 30 Virginia State Police troopers have been assigned to the corridor to redirect traffic and distribute food, water, blankets and medicine to stranded motorists as needed.