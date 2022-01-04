Thousands in Fredericksburg area still out of power, motorists stranded on I-95 due to winter storm

Utility crews continued working Tuesday to restore electricity to thousands of homes in the Fredericksburg area as state police and transportation officials hustled to help numerous motorists who were trapped on a frozen stretch of Interstate 95 during a winter storm that encased the region in ice and snow.
Problems on I–95 began Monday morning when a truck jackknifed on the main north-south highway along the East Coast, triggering a swift chain reaction as other vehicles lost control, state police said.
Lanes in both directions became blocked across a 40-mile stretch of I-95 north of Richmond. As hours passed and night fell, motorists posted messages on social media about running out of fuel, food and water.
There have been no reports of serious injuries or deaths, but the interstate was closed as crews worked to remove many vehicles and to clear away ice and snow Tuesday afternoon.
VDOT Fredericksburg District Engineer Marcie Parker wrote in a press release that the situation on I-95 was “unprecedented.”
“We continue to steadily move stopped trucks to make progress toward restoring lanes,” Parker said. “In addition to clearing the trucks, we are treating for snow and several inches of ice that has accumulated around them to ensure that when the lanes reopen, motorists can safely proceed to their destination.”
Gov. Ralph Northam said in a 4 p.m. press conference with VDOT, Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management that state agencies were "prepared for the storm that was predicted, but instead Mother Nature sent a foot of snow to the Fredericksburg area."
VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich said that crews could not adequately pre-treat I-95 prior to the storm because of the rain that fell Sunday night.
"Rain would have washed all of the chemicals and salt off the road and provided no additional protection," he said.
Brich said traffic continued to flow on the interstate until around midnight Monday, when it came to a standstill. A decision was made to close the interstate to all traffic Tuesday morning.
Brich said 52 snow plows, nine motor graders and 16 wreckers have been targeting the I-95 corridor in both directions between mile markers 110 and 143 for snow removal, while 30 Virginia State Police troopers have been assigned to the corridor to redirect traffic and distribute food, water, blankets and medicine to stranded motorists as needed.
Officials said during the press conference that about 50-60 vehicles are still stranded on the interstate, but those vehicles have been abandoned.
Thousands of households in the area were still without power the day after a winter storm dumped up to 14 inches of heavy, wet snow on the Fredericksburg region.
Almost 90,000 households in the area were still without power Tuesday afternoon, according to outage maps reported by Dominion, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, Northern Neck Electric Cooperative and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative. Utility companies are estimating that it may be several days until all power is fully restored.
Dominion spokesperson Jeremy Slayton said the company had restored power to 281,000 customers across the state as of Tuesday afternoon. He said about 400,000 customers statewide experienced power outages beginning early Monday morning, “making this one of the top 5 winter storms in Dominion Energy Virginia’s history.”
Dominion reported progress in the Fredericksburg region: Stafford outages were down to 29,000 around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon from about 44,000 Monday evening. It reported just under 9,000 outages in Spotsylvania, just under 3,000 in Fredericksburg and just under 2,700 in King George as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Slayton said the majority of customers will have power restored “by late Wednesday evening—with some outage restoration extending into Thursday.”
He said crews must work slowly and cautiously because the heavy snow burdens tree limbs and causes them to fall, creating hazardous working conditions.
A release from Northern Neck Electric Cooperative cited similar difficulties, saying the coop has had to bring in tree-trimming contractors to help clear trees that were blocking restoration efforts.
“The damage has been incredible,” the release said. “In a short stretch of power line, there were more than five different large trees on the lines. Some roads also remain impassable by bucket trucks and larger equipment that is needed to complete restorations.”
While temperatures Tuesday warmed up into the 40s, they were expected to drop into the 20s Tuesday night after falling to the teens on Monday night, creating threatening conditions for those without power.
Spotsylvania and King George counties opened warming shelters for residents Monday and Stafford, Caroline and Fredericksburg opened shelters on Tuesday.
Spotsylvania’s shelter is located at 8720 Courthouse Road and “will remain open until a decision is made that it is no longer needed,” county spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis said. McGinnis said there have been about 20 residents using the county’s warming shelter for most of the day.
King George’s warming shelter is at the Citizens Center, 8076 Kings Highway. County residents without running water can refill containers at the shelter or at any county fire station.
Caroline’s warming center opened at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the School Annex building, located at 16221 Richmond Turnpike in Bowling Green. it will stay open until 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to a county alert.
Stafford County opened a warming center at Stafford High School at 4 p.m. It will stay open until 10 p.m., at which point it will become an overnight shelter for stranded individuals.
Fredericksburg City's warming center is located at James Monroe High School. It opened at 4 p.m. Tuesday and will remain open until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Matt Addis, general manager of the Hampton Inn and Suites Fredericksburg at Celebrate Virginia, located at 1080 Hospitality Lane in Stafford, said the calls seeking a vacant room have been “basically non-stop” since the snow began to fall.
“All of the hotels around here are sold out at this point due to the storm,” said Addis. “We have people cancelling, but a lot of locals are trying to find a place to stay and keep warm.”
Meanwhile, the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Virginia State Police advised motorists to stay off Interstate 95, which closed in both directions through the Fredericksburg region on Tuesday.
Stafford County Fire Chief Joseph Cardello said from midnight Monday through Tuesday afternoon, his crews had answered 267 service calls, about five times their typical amount. Stafford County Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said county deputies had already logged 1,183 emergency calls as a result of the blizzard through Tuesday afternoon, compared with a typical day of about 150.
McGinnis said the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office received 1,011 storm-related calls for assistance between midnight on Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Spotsylvania Fire and Rescue received 628 calls in that time frame.
Cardello said motorists are still taking to the region’s roadways, failing to heed warnings from state and local officials to stay off the roads. He said as a result of the storm, many roads have been reduced to one lane and when a vehicle stalls at the head of that queue, it can back up traffic or make it impossible for emergency crews to get through.
“People just need to stay home until this event is over with,” said Cardello. “That’ll give VDOT a chance to get the roads straight, Dominion [Power] time to get the power back on.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
