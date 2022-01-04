Thousands still without power regionally as next winter storm takes aim

Power outages continue to plague thousands of residents in the aftermath of a winter storm that dumped close to a foot of heavy snow across the Fredericksburg region beginning early Monday morning.
Dominion Energy officials say treacherous road conditions, along with the full closure of Interstate 95, played a significant role in delaying the arrival of hundreds of repair crews traveling to Fredericksburg from as far away as Indiana and Georgia to get power restored to the area. Even electrical crews in the Fredericksburg region had difficulty making it out of their own homes to get to their jobs.
“A lot of these guys working here, they don’t even have power at their own houses,” said Roger Brown, a Dominion Energy construction supervisor. “Their houses haven’t been plowed, they’ve got trees lying across their driveways, they’ve got families at home, too.”
Brown said he’d never seen a storm leave such a dramatic footprint of carnage across a single region. He said from the first day his crews were dispatched, vehicles that shouldn’t have been on the roadway were, coupled with poor and hazardous roadway conditions.
“Normally in a storm, the first couple days, nobody’s out, but right from the break, we had a ton of people in the way, a ton of people getting stuck, and we were having problems getting to our jobs,” Brown said.
Craig Carper, Dominion Energy’s senior communications specialist, said even though transportation problems created “unprecedented challenges” for power restoration crews getting to the Fredericksburg area, work was underway by noon Wednesday to restore power to every home and business in the area. Carper said about 800 mutual aid workers came to the Fredericksburg area from out-of-state utility companies.
“It slowed things down, but that doesn’t change our dedication to working until all these outages are corrected and restored,” Carper said. “Every storm is a unique circumstance, and given this circumstance, I think they’re meeting the challenge well.”
But even as crews continue to clean up after Monday’s storm, a second storm is forecast beginning tomorrow evening.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the mid-Atlantic area that begins Thursday afternoon and runs into Friday that could bring several additional inches of snow to the region. Carper said fresh snowfall could place further strain on already stressed power lines, which could result in additional outages.
“It could have some compounding impact,” Carper said. “We’re hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.”
Brown said his crews work with power lines that can reach 19,000 volts, and many of those lines remain down due to the countless number of trees that fell during the snowstorm. Brown said crews on Wednesday were working near the Dominion substation in the 1400 block of Forbes Street with chainsaws to clear lines that serve communities in southern Stafford County.
“They’re going to be back there for a couple hours at least cutting trees down, just so we can actually do our work,” said Brown. “The amount of tree coverage [on power lines] really set us back.”
By noon, Dominion Energy reported over 100 bucket trucks from multiple agencies were working within the Fredericksburg region. That news, Brown believes, could bring a clearer picture of when 100 percent restoration of power for the region might be expected.
“After today, we probably will be able to give you a better scope as to when that will be,” Brown said.
Carper said crews arriving Wednesday will immediately make their way to remote areas of the Fredericksburg region where, in some cases, it may be the first time electrical crews have had an opportunity for a hands-on look at the damage. From that assessment, Carper said, a strategy is devised by workers on the ground to restore power as quickly as possible.
“You can only see so much from a computer screen, but when you cruise out to assess what’s actually in front of their eyes, they have a better ability to solve the problem,” Carper said.
The Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, which also serves residents in the area, issued a press release stating their crews, contractors and mutual-aid worker force of about 1,000 had restored service to more than 30,000 customers in the region by Wednesday, but about 60,000 customers still remain in the dark. Like Dominion, REC said transportation woes played a role in getting crews safely dispatched to worksites.
“They continue to be challenged by snow- and ice-covered roads and downed trees that are blocking the roadways,” the REC news release reported. “REC still expects to restore the majority of outages by the end of the weekend, with scattered outages continuing into next week.”
In addition to several hundred mutual aid workers from across the country already assisting REC in the region, the company said it expects hundreds more to arrive by the weekend.
At 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dominion Energy reported nearly 64,000 customers they serve were still without power. In Fredericksburg, where Dominion serves 15,209 customers, 1,275 were without power. In Spotsylvania, 1,981 out of 33,603 Dominion customers were without power and in Stafford, 20,579 out of 53,310 customers didn’t have power.
For outage maps, or to report an outage at your home or business, visit: dominionenergy.com or myrec.coop.
