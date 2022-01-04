Thousands still without power regionally as next winter storm takes aim

“They’re going to be back there for a couple hours at least cutting trees down, just so we can actually do our work,” said Brown. “The amount of tree coverage [on power lines] really set us back.”

By noon, Dominion Energy reported over 100 bucket trucks from multiple agencies were working within the Fredericksburg region. That news, Brown believes, could bring a clearer picture of when 100 percent restoration of power for the region might be expected.

“After today, we probably will be able to give you a better scope as to when that will be,” Brown said.

Carper said crews arriving Wednesday will immediately make their way to remote areas of the Fredericksburg region where, in some cases, it may be the first time electrical crews have had an opportunity for a hands-on look at the damage. From that assessment, Carper said, a strategy is devised by workers on the ground to restore power as quickly as possible.

“You can only see so much from a computer screen, but when you cruise out to assess what’s actually in front of their eyes, they have a better ability to solve the problem,” Carper said.