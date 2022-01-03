Thousands without power, motorists stranded on I-95 as a result of winter storm

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.
Virginia State Police reported that from 12:01 to 10 a.m. this morning, they responded to 43 traffic crashes and 111 disabled vehicles. There have been few injuries and no reported deaths related to the winter storm.
Stafford County Public Schools will remain closed tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 5., due to continued power outages and hazardous road conditions in the county. Students will not participate in virtual learning.
UPDATE 9 A.M. Jan. 4
Power outages continue to affect much of the Fredericksburg area the morning after a major winter storm buried the region in up to 14 inches of snow.
About 83,800 households in Fredericksburg City and Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties are without power, according to recent outage maps reported by Dominion, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, Northern Neck Electric Cooperative and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative.
Utility companies are estimating that it may be days before power is fully restored.
Dominion spokesperson Jeremy Slayton said the company has restored power to more than 30,400 area customers since Monday morning.
"For planning purposes, we encourage customers, particularly those in the hardest-hit areas, to prepare for the possibility of being without power for multiple days," Slayton said. "As soon as patrol teams get to a work site, the first thing they do is assess damage and gather data—a critical first step toward establishing estimated restoration times for customers. We’re committed to sharing restoration times as soon as we have enough information to provide an accurate estimate."
Spotsylvania and King George counties opened warming centers for residents without power. Spotsylvania's warming center is located at 8720 Courthouse Road and "will remain open until a decision is made that it is no longer needed," county spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis said.
King George's warming shelter is at the Citizens Center, 8076 Kings Highway. County residents without running water can refill containers at the shelter or at any county fire station.
As of 8:30 p.m. yesterday, Virginia State Police had responded to 2,600 traffic accidents or calls to aid disabled or stranded vehicles.
Interstate 95 through the Fredericksburg area—from exit 152 to exit 104—is closed both north- and southbound, VDOT said.
Motorists reported being stuck on the highway for hours and sharing water with occupants of cars nearby. This morning, Sen. Tim Kaine posted on Facebook that he has been stranded on I-95 since 1 p.m. yesterday.
"My office is in touch with the Virginia Department of Transportation to see how we can help other Virginians in this situation," Kaine wrote in the post.
VDOT Fredericksburg District Engineer Marcie Parker wrote in a press release that the situation is "unprecedented."
"We continue to steadily move stopped trucks to make progress toward restoring lanes," Parker said. "In addition to clearing the trucks, we are treating for snow and several inches of ice that has accumulated around them to ensure that when the lanes reopen, motorists can safely proceed to their destination."
According to public safety alerts sent Monday morning, supplies are coming to assist stranded motorists.
JAN 3
Tens of thousands of Fredericksburg area residents are without power as a result of Monday's winter storm.
Dominion reported 42,209 of its 53,310 customers in Stafford County are without power. In Spotsylvania, 15,723 out of 33,603 Dominion customers are out of power and in Fredericksburg, 4,952 customers out of nearly 15,000 are without power.
Just under 4,000 of about 9,000 Dominion customers in King George are experiencing power outages.
About 6,400 Northern Neck Electric Cooperative customers in King George remain out of power, according to a 3:30 p.m. update from the cooperative.
"NNEC will be receiving 16 mutual aid crews from nine different co-ops," according to the update. "The crews are on their way from Pennsylvania and will be working at 6:00 a.m. tomorrow, Jan. 4."
The storm is also heavily affecting NOVEC customers in Stafford, with 2,970 of 5,713 households out of power.
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is reporting about 20,000 customers without power in Spotsylvania, out of 26,543. In Caroline County, 10,290 REC customers are experiencing power outages, out of 13,075.
A winter storm warning was in effect for the area until 4 p.m.
Total snow accumulation Monday was estimated at 7 to 11 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm caused thousands of accidents and stranded vehicles.
As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, Virginia State Police had responded to more than 2,000 calls for service due to treacherous road conditions since 12:01 a.m.
Of those calls, 72 are ongoing traffic crashes and 69 are for disabled vehicles that troopers are still responding to as of 3:30 p.m., according to a press release.
State police are urging people to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary, especially as evening and freezing temperatures set in.
Numerous tractor-trailers and vehicles have become stuck or disabled on I-95 near the Rappahannock River bridge, state police reported.
No injuries have been reported.
"Due to the heavy snowfall concentrated in that area, road conditions rapidly turned treacherous for commercial and passenger vehicles," state police reported in a press release. "VSP troopers, wreckers, and VDOT crews continue to work as quickly as the weather and roads will safely permit to get stuck vehicles cleared and traffic moving again on I-95."
AAA is also warning motorists of dangerous road conditions overnight and the possibility of batteries breaking down due to freezing temperatures.
"At zero degrees, a car’s battery loses about 60 percent of its strength, yet the engine needs about twice as much power to start," a press release AAA states.
Stafford, Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 4, the divisions announced Monday afternoon.
Tuesday was to be the first day back for students following winter break.