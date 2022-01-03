Thousands without power, motorists stranded on I-95 as a result of winter storm

"For planning purposes, we encourage customers, particularly those in the hardest-hit areas, to prepare for the possibility of being without power for multiple days," Slayton said. "As soon as patrol teams get to a work site, the first thing they do is assess damage and gather data—a critical first step toward establishing estimated restoration times for customers. We’re committed to sharing restoration times as soon as we have enough information to provide an accurate estimate."

Spotsylvania and King George counties opened warming centers for residents without power. Spotsylvania's warming center is located at 8720 Courthouse Road and "will remain open until a decision is made that it is no longer needed," county spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis said.

King George's warming shelter is at the Citizens Center, 8076 Kings Highway. County residents without running water can refill containers at the shelter or at any county fire station.

As of 8:30 p.m. yesterday, Virginia State Police had responded to 2,600 traffic accidents or calls to aid disabled or stranded vehicles.

Interstate 95 through the Fredericksburg area—from exit 152 to exit 104—is closed both north- and southbound, VDOT said.