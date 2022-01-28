Three candidates vie for open Spotsy supervisor seat in special election Feb. 15

A three-way race for the Livingston District seat on the Board of Supervisors in Spotsylvania County will wrap up in a little more than two weeks.
District residents have been able to vote early since Dec. 30, but polling sites will open Feb. 15 for voters to decide who will replace Barry Jett. He was elected in November 2019 but died Oct. 29 after a brief illness.
Raymond Bell, Justin Carlisle and Jacob Lane are competing to serve the remainder of Jett’s term, which runs through 2023.
Raymond Bell
Raymond Bell, 62, has lived in the county more than 35 years and the Livingston District more than a quarter century. It’s not the first time he’s run for supervisor in Livingston. He lost to Jett in 2019, earning 2,212 votes while Jett picked up 2,670.
He’s the president of a motivational consulting firm and pastor at Mount Hope Baptist Church, and said he wants to be a voice for the rural district. He represents the Salem District on the Planning Commission and serves as a chaplain for area sports teams.
Bell said he has a history of volunteering and serving on commissions and wants to use “my experience and my education to give back to this community and to make sure that our future generation lives can be easier and successful and pleasant.”
“My focus, most of all, is to make sure I’m a voice for Livingston constituents,” said Bell, adding that he wants to “keep taxes low for homeowners, especially for the elderly.” He said that can be done “by growing our business base, and keeping our employers local. I think small businesses are the backbone of our economy.”
He also said improving road conditions in the district is important.
Broadband is a priority, too, Bell said, explaining that getting 5G technology throughout the county is important for improving lackluster internet service in the district, an issue that affects businesses and students especially.
Another issue that may affect votes is the proposed RV park at Lake Anna.
“I’m totally against the RV park,” he said. “It’s too big of a project for that particular area.”
Bell called another issue at Lake Anna—harmful algae blooms—a “top priority.” He wants to determine the causes and find ways to address the problem.
Education and the relationship between the supervisors and school system are important to Bell. He called the School Board’s recent actions a “fiasco” and believes the Board of Supervisors can influence the School Board by leading by example and said he can be “that steady voice of compromise.”
Bell wants to eliminate the Professional and Occupational License tax as a way to keep and draw businesses to the county, and said that while growth in the county is inevitable, it should be slowed somewhat.
“Make sure you’re planning properly for the growth when it comes to infrastructure for your schools, infrastructure for your transportation, and watching what you build to make sure it pays for itself,” he said.
Justin Carlisle
As the coach of Chancellor High School’s baseball team, Justin Carlisle sees education is a key issue for Livingston.
The 42-year-old married father of three, home inspector and U.S. Army veteran was inspired to run for office after having concerns about the relationship between supervisors and the school system. He would like to improve the boards’ abilities to communicate and compromise while holding officials accountable.
He sees his ability to communicate as his greatest strength.
“Anybody who’s reached out to me will tell you the same thing: I’m Johnny on the spot when it comes to getting back to people, answering questions and communicating and being an open book.”
The new Livingston District supervisor will have a key vote when it comes to millions in carryover funding the school system is asking the Board of Supervisors to allocate.
“The money needs to go back into education,” he said. “It’s got to go to helping the kids receive a better education, helping the teachers be more prepared for class.”
He believes schools need to get the necessary funding, but doesn’t want the funding to be spent without “passing the common sense test.” He said taxpayers deserve to know where their tax dollars go.
Carlisle cited instances of what he said was unnecessary use of CARES Act funds, such as cleaning rags and buckets left to get covered in mildew and mold, as well as Plexiglass that was installed on tables in cafeterias, only to be smeared with maple syrup by students.
Carlisle also thinks broadband is a crucial need in the rural district.
“How can we expect to be successful as a county when our future generations are missing school because they don’t have internet and because they can’t go to school because of COVID,” he said.
Carlisle also believe it’s important to manage growth and the impact on such things as emergency services.
“As long as the growth makes sense, and makes financial sense to the county, then I have no problem with it,” he said. “What I have a problem with is somebody that wants to go and just put up houses to get rich and doesn’t want to reciprocate anything to the county.”
As far as the proposed RV park, Carlisle said most of the residents in the Lake Anna area don’t want it and he wouldn’t support it.
Carlisle serves on the county’s Parks and Recreation Commission, and takes pride in his volunteer work and community involvement.
“There’s still, to me, a void,” he said of his interest in filling the vacant board seat. “I believe in giving back,” he said.
Jacob Lane
A Luck Stone foreman and lifelong Spotsylvania resident, Jacob Lane said his ideologies are in line with Jett’s, and that he is ready to add to his community service work.
Lane, a 37-year-old married father of three, has served on county commissions and has been involved in county issues since he was in his 20s. Jett appointed Lane to represent Livingston on the Planning Commission.
“Being Barry’s planning commissioner, we shared the same vision and values,” he said, adding that he is a Republican who believes in “fiscal responsibility of taxpayer funds.”
Lane thinks Livingston residents need a supervisor who will be their voice, and he could also offer the board could an infusion of youth.
“It’s time for my generation to step up so that my children can enjoy the county like I have,” he said.
Broadband for the rural Livingston District is a priority for Lane.
“The pandemic has shown us the need for connectivity,” he said. “This past snowstorm (Jan. 3) has shown us the need for reliable connectivity.”
Lane would like to see the county use some of the estimated $26.4 million the county is expected to receive through the American Rescue Plan on broadband.
Growth is another key issue for Lane.
He said there are thousands of approved homes and apartments that will be built in the county, “and there’s still more coming every day,” but he is not opposed to growth.
“This area, with the housing market, with our location, we’re gonna naturally grow organically,” he said.
He wants to make sure the county plans for impacts to the infrastructure, such as roads, schools and public safety.
“We have nothing in the plans to help with this infrastructure need once all these new developments come on line,” he said. “We’re lacking mitigation when it comes to county services and county infrastructure.”
Lane said there needs to be a “better relationship” between the supervisors and School Board. Lane also believes that once the funds are set, supervisors need to “get out of their hair” and let the School Board do what they were elected to do.
For a supervisor, communication is the key, Lane noted.
“I just want to give back to the community,” he said.
