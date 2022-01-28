Three candidates vie for open Spotsy supervisor seat in special election Feb. 15

“The money needs to go back into education,” he said. “It’s got to go to helping the kids receive a better education, helping the teachers be more prepared for class.”

He believes schools need to get the necessary funding, but doesn’t want the funding to be spent without “passing the common sense test.” He said taxpayers deserve to know where their tax dollars go.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle cited instances of what he said was unnecessary use of CARES Act funds, such as cleaning rags and buckets left to get covered in mildew and mold, as well as Plexiglass that was installed on tables in cafeterias, only to be smeared with maple syrup by students.

Carlisle also thinks broadband is a crucial need in the rural district.

“How can we expect to be successful as a county when our future generations are missing school because they don’t have internet and because they can’t go to school because of COVID,” he said.

Carlisle also believe it’s important to manage growth and the impact on such things as emergency services.