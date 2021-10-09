Three candidates vie for vacated 88th District House seat in Fredericksburg area

The 88th District will have a new representative in the House of Delegates after the Nov. 2 election.
Three candidates are running to replace Del. Mark Cole, a Republican who will not run again to serve the district, which includes parts of Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Fauquier counties.
The candidates include a Republican Christian conservative, a Democrat with a criminal justice background and a Libertarian who is a retired U.S. Marine.
The Republican candidate is Spotsylvania resident Phillip Scott, who describes himself on his campaign website as a Christian constitutional conservative who “will stand as a brick wall against tax increases.”
The 39-year-old also says on his campaign website that he is “running for delegate because our government has gotten away from the fundamentals and has had misguided priorities in recent years.”
Stafford resident Kecia Evans is running as a Democrat who believes the pandemic “has laid bare the inequalities and injustices people face.”
On her campaign website, the 44-year-old Stafford County resident says gender equality, racial justice, along with “LGBTQ+ rights, disability rights and economic justice … must be front and center,” but not at the cost of “basic freedoms.”
Stafford resident Timothy Lewis is running as a Libertarian who believes the state needs an alternative to the left–right domination in state politics.
“The other two parties have had generations to address our problems in our commonwealth and, quite frankly, it’s mostly just been them arguing over power and our government growing larger and larger,” Lewis says on his campaign website.
Lewis is a married father of three and a retired Marine who saw combat action in such locations as Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan, specializing in intelligence. After his military service, Lewis became a government contractor focused on intelligence work.
Among the 44-year-old’s top issues are the “food tax,” overreaching health care laws and education. On his campaign website, Lewis calls taxes on food a “legislative wrong that needs to be righted.”
Lewis also stands against “Certificate of Need” legislation, which he says requires hospitals to seek permission from lawmakers on services, which “create medical monopolies, raise the cost of health care through the lack of market options, deny services to communities, and cost lives.”
Educational “freedom” is another key for Lewis, who believes the state should offer a school choice program as a way to fix a “one-size-fits-most approach.”
Lewis also wants to do away with the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which abolished slavery, because he says allows for “slavery, provided it’s done by the state as punishment for a crime.”
The Democratic candidate, Evans, has worked in the criminal justice field for 22 years. Most of that time, she has worked for a federally funded agency representing indigent people charged with crimes. She serves on the Stafford Board of Zoning Appeals. Evans also has served on the criminal justice committee for the Stafford NAACP branch.
Affordable health care is one of her top three issues.
“We need to expand more access to mental health and substance abuse treatment,” she said in a response to a questionnaire. “We need to lower prescription cost and insurance co-pays.”
Evans also said broadband needs to be expanded in rural areas, especially since Virginia lawmakers passed a bill in 2020 making it less costly for telecommunication companies to run lines in easements.
Education also is on Evans’ list of key issues.
“We need to increase teacher pay to the national average here in Virginia,” she said in the questionnaire. She added that teacher-to-student ratios should be addressed and that more funding is needed for special education and mental health services in schools.
Scott, the Republican nominee, has cited his concern for the future of his five daughters as one reason he is running for the House of Delegates.
Scott owns a business that handles government background investigations.
Among his top three issues is the state of small businesses, which he wants to help grow following “two years of challenges posed by COVID and the poor governmental response to it that Virginia Democrats have delivered.”
Scott also said he would “fight for a health care system with high quality, affordable services, and more transparency, a system that works for people, not big drug companies.”
Education also is one of Scott’s top three issues. He said he would avoid “one-size-fits-all approaches” while “promoting choice in education.”
The candidates are scheduled to hold an Oct. 26 debate hosted by the University of Mary Washington.
