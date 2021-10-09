Three candidates vie for vacated 88th District House seat in Fredericksburg area

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lewis also wants to do away with the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which abolished slavery, because he says allows for “slavery, provided it’s done by the state as punishment for a crime.”

The Democratic candidate, Evans, has worked in the criminal justice field for 22 years. Most of that time, she has worked for a federally funded agency representing indigent people charged with crimes. She serves on the Stafford Board of Zoning Appeals. Evans also has served on the criminal justice committee for the Stafford NAACP branch.

Affordable health care is one of her top three issues.

“We need to expand more access to mental health and substance abuse treatment,” she said in a response to a questionnaire. “We need to lower prescription cost and insurance co-pays.”

Evans also said broadband needs to be expanded in rural areas, especially since Virginia lawmakers passed a bill in 2020 making it less costly for telecommunication companies to run lines in easements.

Education also is on Evans’ list of key issues.