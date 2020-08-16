Three Fredericksburg-area groups receive Virginia Main Street grants

Three Fredericksburg-area organizations are among the 18 recipients of $278,000 in Virginia Main Street grants to accelerate the economic revitalization of their downtown districts as part of Virginia’s COVID-19 economic recovery strategy.

Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. and Fredericksburg VA Main Street, Inc. are among the nine Main Street organizations that were awarded $25,000 each in Downtown Investment Grants, and Downtown Colonial Beach, Inc. is among nine localities and organizations receiving $7,000 each in Commercial District Affiliate grants.

“Downtown districts are the lifeblood of our communities and our local economies, and they need our support now more than ever,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in announcing the grants. “Main Street communities across the Commonwealth have been greatly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and these grants will provide critical assistance to help small businesses stay afloat and advance Virginia’s economic recovery.”

Virginia Main Street grants are administered by the Department of Housing and Community Development and are designed to reenergize development of downtown communities, by using their cultural assets and character. Funding can go toward implementing innovative strategies, plans and programs, capacity building, or design projects that help stimulate increased private investment.