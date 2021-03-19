Three killed on Interstate 95 Express Lanes following high-speed chase

Three people were killed Thursday following a high-speed chase that began with an attempted traffic stop in Spotsylvania County, state police said.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the incident began at 4:33 p.m. when a trooper saw a northbound 2008 Dodge Avenger going 80 mph in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 95, about a mile north of the Massaponax exit.

The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver continued north. Geller said the trooper pursued the Dodge for about two minutes, then stopped the pursuit due to the heavy traffic. The driver continued speeding north, using the left shoulder to pass other motorists.

Troopers were waiting farther north when they observed the Dodge still speeding. The driver ignored another attempted traffic stop, state police said, and another pursuit ensued.

The Dodge entered the I–95 Express Lanes, breaking three of the lighted gates at the entry as the vehicle headed north on lanes that had been switched for southbound traffic only. The trooper did not follow the Dodge into the Express Lanes, state police said.