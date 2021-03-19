Three killed on Interstate 95 Express Lanes following high-speed chase

Three people were killed Thursday following a high-speed chase that began with an attempted traffic stop in Spotsylvania County, state police said.
Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the incident began at 4:33 p.m. when a trooper saw a northbound 2008 Dodge Avenger going 80 mph in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 95, about a mile north of the Massaponax exit.
The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver continued north. Geller said the trooper pursued the Dodge for about two minutes, then stopped the pursuit due to the heavy traffic. The driver continued speeding north, using the left shoulder to pass other motorists.
Troopers were waiting farther north when they observed the Dodge still speeding. The driver ignored another attempted traffic stop, state police said, and another pursuit ensued.
The Dodge entered the I–95 Express Lanes, breaking three of the lighted gates at the entry as the vehicle headed north on lanes that had been switched for southbound traffic only. The trooper did not follow the Dodge into the Express Lanes, state police said.
A few miles into Prince William County, police said, the Dodge collided head-on with a southbound 2020 Ford Ranger pickup. Geller said the impact caused the truck to run off the side of the Express Lanes and over the guardrail and then catch fire.
A 2016 Hyundai Tucson and a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas then collided with the Dodge.
The Dodge driver, 46-year-old Stephanie T. Morton of Richmond, died at the scene. Her passenger, Tia O. Porter, 26, of Richmond, also died at the scene; state police said Porter was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
The Ford driver, Kenneth E. Crosby Jr., 61, of Dumfries, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt, police said.
The Hyundai driver, a 23-year-old woman from Seneca, S.C., suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The Volkswagen driver, a 37-year-old Stafford County man, and two juvenile passengers were all treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said. All were wearing seatbelts.
