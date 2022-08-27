Rappahannock Area Health District officials say three local men have had mild cases of monkeypox, the rare viral disease that’s part of the same family as smallpox.

The health district includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. While there’s been a gradual increase in questions about monkeypox testing and vaccines in recent weeks, “calls from the public are still very low in number,” said Erin Perkins, RAHD’s interim public information officer.

She said local health departments are fielding two to three calls per day from people.

Less than five cases also have been reported in the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, which includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and two other counties. When case counts are between one and four, the Virginia Department of Health doesn’t report the total on its dashboard.

Since the virus first appeared in the United States in mid-May, almost 17,000 Americans have been infected, including 302 people in Virginia. Eleven patients in Virginia had to be hospitalized but no fatalities have been reported in the state or nation.

In most cases, monkeypox symptoms—flu-like conditions followed by a rash—go away on their own or in a few weeks, according to the World Health Organization. Monkeypox is considered milder than smallpox, but WHO says infections can lead to complications and even death in some patients.

Infections in humans were first discovered in 1970 and typically were limited to central and western African nations. The current outbreak has affected many countries at once, infected more than 46,720 people worldwide and “is not typical of previous outbreaks,” according to the WHO.

The risk of infection in the general public “is low at this time,” Perkins said.

Data has suggested that men who have sex with men make up the majority of cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All but four of the 302 people diagnosed in Virginia as of Friday are males, according to the VDH. Three of every four Virginians with monkeypox are in their 20s or 30s.

The state health department lists cases by health district, not locality, and shows the bulk of infections in Northern Virginia.

Sixty percent of cases have been found from Prince William County north to Alexandria. The Fairfax Health District, which includes the county and city of Fairfax and Falls Church City, has reported the most, 67 cases.

Other metropolitan areas account for most of the remaining infections. There have been 43 cases reported in Hampton, Norfolk and Virginia Beach areas and 30 cases in Richmond and surrounding counties, according to the state health department.

Dr. Ovidiu Cotea, the RAHD’s senior district epidemiologist, has been working with local medical providers and hospitals, providing information about monkeypox testing, treatment, vaccination and contact tracing.

He said close contacts of those infected are advised to look for symptoms up to 21 days after exposure and to contact the health department immediately if they develop signs or symptoms of monkeypox.

“Vaccination works best if it is given within four days after exposure,” Cotea said.

Monkeypox spreads through close contact with someone who has a rash, including through face-to-face, skin-to-skin, mouth-to-mouth or mouth-to-skin contact, including sexual contact, according to WHO.

Health agencies are still learning about how long people with monkeypox are contagious, but it’s generally thought they are infectious until their lesions have crusted over, scabs have fallen off and a new layer of skin has formed, according to WHO.

Local health departments offer testing free of charge to those with risk factors. The departments also have vaccines, but there’s a limited supply, Perkins said, and those interested can fill out an online form to see if they qualify for vaccination.

As of Friday, the local health district had vaccinated 18 people against monkeypox, Perkins said.

In addition, its community health and outreach teams are using existing contacts—many established during the pandemic—to share updated monkeypox information with those who have an elevated risk of contracting the virus.

The state health department encourages those who think they may have monkeypox to contact their health care provider or local health department to get tested. The health district’s call center is open weekdays at 540/899-4797, Option 0.