Three new outdoor sculptures come to Fredericksburg

Outdoor public sculpture is a family affair for Jennifer and Adam Garey and their 7-year-old daughter, Keira.

The Pennsylvania-based Gareys traveled to Fredericksburg on Friday to install their pieces—two of the three works selected by the Fredericksburg Arts Commission for the city’s rotating public sculpture project—with the help of city staff and Keira, who’s been accompanying her parents on installations across the country since she was a baby.

“She draws the dots on the ground for where we need anchors and she puts anti-seize on the bolts, which is like a goopy, gross paint, so we make her wear gloves,” said Jennifer Garey. “Her big role is to check the load of the trailer, which is walking around and plucking every strap to make sure nothing gets loose between stops. She likes to do things.”

The Gareys have traveled from Pennsylvania as far west as Chicago and as far south as Florida to install their outdoor sculptures.

The work Jennifer Garey is bringing to Fredericksburg, “Flat Curves,” resided in Chicago for much of the past year.

The piece is part of a theme she has long been exploring—representing the female form on a large scale using industrial materials. Her art expresses the way women are manipulated into an ideal shape by clothing and then judged by external forces, she said.

“Flat Curves,” which Garey completed last year, is a 6-foot-tall depiction of a corset, constructed out of flat pieces of fabricated steel layered on top of each other.

“Iron [one of the elements that makes up steel] is industrial and supposed to not be feminine, so that juxtaposed with this female figure—I like that conflict that creates,” Garey said.

The Fredericksburg Arts Commission has selected three locations for the display of large-scale, freestanding outdoor sculptures—Dixon Park, the VRE station and Fall Hill Avenue near the intersection of Village Lane.

Artists are invited to apply each year and finalists are selected through a juried review. Selected artists receive an honorarium of $2,000.

The public sculpture project started in 2016. Funding is provided by the city’s Economic Development Authority.

The city also has four permanent outdoor sculptures, located at Canal and Prince Edward streets; Riverside Drive and Welford Street; Old Mill Park; and the Wolfe/Kenmore/Prince Edward street triangle.

“Artists from as far away as Missouri, Florida and Connecticut have brought their best work to Fredericksburg. And artists from as far away as Indonesia, Afghanistan, and Zimbabwe have submitted works to our juried selection process,” said Preston Thayer, a former adjunct professor of art history at the University of Mary Washington who works as a volunteer coordinator for the sculpture project.

“The artwork has ranged from butterflies, sunsets and popsicles to more abstract works that quote famous sculptures of the past, or evoke hotrods, or encourage us to appreciate how we too, defy gravity to stand erect on the land.”

Ken Lecky, who chairs the Fredericksburg Arts Commission and co-owns LibertyTown Arts Workshop with his wife, said public art is “a highly visible way that Fredericksburg shows our residents and visitors that we value art here in the city.

“The Public Sculpture Project lets us bring in exciting new works every year and exhibit them in prominent locations around the city. I’m always grateful to see a sculpture welcome me back to Fredericksburg when getting off a train or driving into Mayfield,” he said.

City Council Member Kerry Devine said public art helps make a city “special and unique.”

“Fredericksburg’s public art, whether it be murals, sculptures or exhibits, creates authenticity and contributes vastly to place-making,” she said.

Garey has artwork in museums as well public sculptures.

“It’s a big honor—the fact that a piece is in a museum—but it might live in storage,” she said. “With outdoor pieces, I like that they’re always available. You can impact people who would never walk into a museum being impacted by walking past a sculpture every day.”

She said public art can be a way for cities to revamp underused public spaces and create tourism destinations.

“It’s great for the city’s economy,” she said.

In addition to “Flat Curves,” the Gareys will install Adam’s sculpture, “Deflection,” a 7.6-foot-tall piece in fabricated steel, which is also coming from a stint in Chicago.

Garey said her husband’s art is non-representational and comments on the process of building and engineering.

The Fredericksburg Arts Commission also selected Washington, D.C.-based artist Matt Duffy to participate in the public sculpture project this year.

According to a statement on his website, Duffy’s work is both site-specific and based on archetypes, and combines “cutting-edge technology like laser-cutting, 3-D printing, and CAD modeling, with traditional aesthetics and methods of sculpture-making.”

For more about the city’s public sculpture project, visit fredarts.com.