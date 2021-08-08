Three restaurants open under challenging conditions in Caroline County

Roxana Rios was making deliveries for Auto Zone from Richmond to Fredericksburg and Culpeper when she was diverted to Ladysmith because of a traffic backup on Interstate 95.
She became enamored of the quiet setting.
JoJo Celestino was looking to escape the congestion in Northern Virginia when he and his family purchased six acres in Woodford.
Mayr Langhorne McManus and her husband Kevin moved to the southern end of Caroline County in 2012 after living in bustling New York City for 13 years.
All three opened restaurants in Caroline in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and have brought their own flavor to the rural county that previously had limited dining options.
Rios’ eatery, New Beginning, opened at 7448 Commerce Way in an industrial complex in Ladysmith earlier this year, offering the first local breakfast option in the area.
McManus débuted The Corner Store with farm-to-table food and fresh fruit and vegetables on Main Street in Bowling Green earlier this year.
Celestino Restaurant, which sits off of U.S. 301 near Fort A.P. Hill in the former Crabtree’s and Gerber’s New Yorker restaurant building, opened last year and serves a wide variety of Filipino dishes.
Celestino finalized the contract on the building the week before COVID-19 restrictions were announced.
“It was really hard to start,” Celestino said. “But I’m the kind of person who doesn’t look on the negative side. I’m always looking on the positive side … There were a lot of restaurants that were closing. I saw that the first responders and the front-liners needed assistance in terms of food. We were able to serve them.”
AN EARLY START
Celestino began cooking with his father in the Philippines when he was 6 years old. His family owns a resort and three restaurants in the Southeast Asian country.
He departed the Philippines 11 years ago and moved to Alexandria before heading to Woodbridge.
“It was too busy. The traffic was crazy,” Celestino said of life in Northern Virginia. “Just to get two miles, it took 30 minutes. That’s a crazy life to live. We dealt with that for four years. I said to my wife, let’s move south.”
Michelle Celestino and the family initially balked at the idea, but were floored by the property they located in Woodford.
Celestino then sought a building where he could home in on his passion—cooking, serving the community and educating people about Filipino cuisine.
“When I saw this place I said, this is a challenge to work on, but I’m willing to take the risk,” Celestino said of the building, which was built in the 1940s. “This is my final prime moment, and I want to give back to the community. What better way to do that than by providing a healthier option for food? If you look around here, there are not many healthy options.”
Celestino gutted the kitchen and overhauled the restaurant’s dining area.
There is no shortage of choices on Celestino’s made-from-scratch menu. He said some of his customers’ favorites are the pancit Canton pork, chicken and pork lumpia, Mongolian beef, pork and beef empanadas, honey garlic BBQ salmon and boba tea.
There is often a hot bar available or the food is cooked to order. He also offers a “boodle fight” spread—food piled on top of banana leaves and laid out on long tables—for large groups that want to enjoy a variety of his dishes.
Celestino said soldiers at A.P. Hill and others in the community have flocked to his restaurant, which is closed on Tuesdays.
“People have started to embrace what I’m offering,” he said. “It looks good, it smells good and it tastes good. And they write it up on Google.”
In addition to the restaurant, Celestino owns and operates a cyber security staffing company and a limousine service. He also spends his time on community service projects, and renovated the home of an elderly person in the county earlier this year.
He said his tip jar isn’t for employees because he pays them above minimum wage. He uses the funds to support anyone who comes in that can’t afford a meal or puts the money toward community service initiatives.
“For me, community is important,” Celestino said. “I am not running for any office at all. I’m just doing this because this is what God has told me to do.”
‘A NEW BEGINNING’
Rios uses the hashtag #tastethesabores (flavor in Spanish) for social media promotions of New Beginning. She offers traditional breakfast dishes such as pancakes, French toast, omelets, bacon, eggs and home fries. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.
Customers can also enjoy coffee, frappes, fruit smoothies and different flavored teas and lemonades all in a festive atmosphere.
Evan Stout, who owns the building, said Rios’ restaurant has been a welcome addition to Ladysmith, with the nearest sit-down breakfast six miles away in Carmel Church at chain restaurants Golden Corral, Waffle House and Denny’s.
“There is no other breakfast in Ladysmith except McDonald’s,” Stout said. “And I don’t call McDonald’s breakfast.”
Rios’ staff includes her neighbor in Richmond, Maria Varela, and 12 year-old daughter Adinela. On one recent weekend, Rios sold out of food. On another Sunday, it was so busy some potential new customers chose to leave.
“It’s amazing how the community is receiving me,” Rios said. “It’s absolutely unbelievable. I knew I was going to do business, but I didn’t expect this. I’m still in shock.”
Rios initially planned to run an Herbalife business out of the location, but was unable to receive her license from the county because the FDA hasn’t approved the supplements she was planning to use for samples. She waited from December 2020 until March 2021 to receive her permit. When it was denied, she was told it would’ve been approved if she had a food menu.
Rios said she was anxious to begin receiving income because she went four months without making money while waiting on approval.
“I just took the paper and I wrote on there, I’m going to do bacon, eggs and cheese on toast or a bagel,” Rios said. “She said, ‘You’ve got your license. We’re going to come and do inspection.’ It was that easy.”
That unorthodox start is why Rios’ menu is relatively plain and doesn’t hint at many of her lunch options. She has a new lunch special every day—it could be a salad, quesadilla, Cuban sandwich, club sandwich or chicken salad.
The El Salvador native said she lost a home and went through a divorce in 2012 and the business has helped her recover. She met Valera while they both lived in a trailer park in Richmond that they have since departed.
She said many of her friends questioned why she’d start a business in a rural location.
“People call it country, but it’s not country,” Rios said. “They don’t know what’s out here. I do. You’ve got everything here and it’s peaceful. That’s priceless. It’s a new beginning for me and a new beginning for my family.”
BANKING ON SUCCESS
The Corner Store is located in the former Union Bank & Trust, which was built in 1962 as an addition to the adjacent bank building that suffered damage during a 1955 fire.
The freezer is located in the former bank vault. The drive-thru window is still visible, but isn’t being used.
Picnic tables and a brown wooden fence are outside the eatery, which shares the outdoor space with Gibson’s Ice Cream, a soft serve truck that opened in spring 2020.
“Three years ago, we didn’t have a parking problem in this town,” Bowling Green Mayor Mark Gaines said. “Now we do. The Corner Store brings a new variety that wasn’t here already.”
Gaines said The Corner Store has attracted a younger crowd that’s reinvigorated the town. McManus is excited about the pending partnership with The Heist, a music venue and bar that is set to open in the coming months. The Corner Store will provide food for the establishment.
“I don’t want to give too much away, but it’ll be some charcuterie boards. I’m having fun developing a seasonal menu using flatbreads,” McManus said. “It’s going to be a great way to have a beer or a cocktail. It’ll be bar food, but enough to make it dinner.”
McManus wasn’t aiming to open a restaurant when she learned of the vacant building at the corner of Main and Milford streets.
But upon seeing it, she knew it could be much more than the commercial kitchen she and Kevin McManus envisioned for their award-winning pickling business. The couple has grown produce for 10 years, including microgreens, heirloom vegetables and specialty zucchinis.
They previously sold vegetables they grew on their farm at the Ashland Farmer’s Market. They still have a farmhand that attends the Ashland market, but their emphasis is on developing The Corner Store.
One of their most popular dishes is The Corner Dip—fresh roast beef with fontina cheese on a toasted baguette with rosemary and au jus. There’s also a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich that features a fried chicken thigh on a brioche bun with chili mayo and pickles.
Their chicken salad has been a hit with customers and they serve a variety of slaws and salads.
Everything other than the sodas and Boar’s Head meats are made locally, including salsa, honey and sweets.
“I think healthy food is hard to come by,” McManus said. “And to me, healthy food is food that’s not heavily processed. I don’t think we should be on a diet every day. But when we eat food that’s grown close to where we live and that’s minimally processed, that’s what we should be aiming for.”
