Three taken to hospital following explosion at Caroline restaurant

A propane explosion in the kitchen of a Caroline County restaurant Thursday afternoon sent three people to the emergency room, including one with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Crossroads Restaurant in the Dawn area of the county was closed at the time of the explosion, which occurred about 12:30 p.m., said Caroline County Sheriff’s Maj. Scott Moser. He declined to say if the three victims were employees of the restaurant pending notification of family members, but did say there were no customers involved.

The Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Caroline Fire and Rescue Department and county building official Kevin Wightman.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All three victims suffered burns and two were transported by ambulance to VCU Medical Center in Richmond. The man with the most severe injuries was taken by helicopter to Chippenham Hospital in Richmond. Their conditions were not immediately available Thursday afternoon.

Moser said the three victims walked out of the restaurant on their own power. However, the one taken by helicopter had to be placed on a gurney once he was outside the building.

Moser toured the eatery after the incident and said there’s “extensive damage” to the kitchen.