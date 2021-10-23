Three vie for Spotsylvania's Battlefield District supervisor seat

The incumbent Battlefield District supervisor in Spotsylvania County faces a pair of challengers in this year’s election.
Veteran School Board member Baron Braswell and Nick Ignacio, a conservative Tea Party member and gun rights activist, both seek the seat Chris Yakabouski has held since returning to the board in 2013 after serving a single term earlier. He is the Republican candidate in the Nov. 2 election, with Ignacio and Braswell both running as independents.
During an Oct. 19 candidates forum, Yakabouski and Braswell addressed questions raised by county residents. One question involved long-term planning for the county.
Braswell said the School Board has a strategic plan, and said it is “unfathomable to me that our ... supervisors do not have a strategic plan for growth for the county.”
Yakabouski said he has struggled to get other board members to address expanding the county’s strategic plan. He said he isn’t anti-growth, as “there are certain projects that are good for the taxpayer.”
Yakabouski said he has voted against development more often than other board members. He said it is important that whatever the board approves results in improvements for the county.
Another question addressed what the candidates think about using bonds to fund major county projects. The county has a nearly $400 million bond referendum on the November ballot.
Both men said using bonds can be the more affordable way to fund big projects.
Braswell, a Virginia State University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in political science, is an insurance and financial service advisor, and has served on the School Board since 2013. The 60-year-old Braswell also is a pastor at Beulah Baptist Church.
Funding for education and public safety are among the top issues for Braswell, who has butted heads with some supervisors over school funding, most often Tim McLaughlin and David Ross. Braswell also believes the county needs to “modernize” the county’s infrastructure, from schools to government facilities to roads.
“It only makes sense to proactively plan infrastructure in conjunction [with] residential and commercial growth,” he said.
Promoting economic development in the county is another of Braswell’s top priorities. Braswell also has talked about how his work helping restructure insurance plans for the school system helped save millions, something he thinks the Board of Supervisors also could do.
Yakabouski has often criticized the board for spending without planning appropriately for future consequences.
During the forum, he said the county needs to plan better for coming changes, such as big-box stores closing. The county will lose revenue if those buildings become and remain vacant, so the county needs to get “businesses to move here.”
On his campaign website, Yakabouski also touts his support for expanding 24/7 fire and rescue staff and supporting the county school system. He said he has supported funding for transportation projects, such as improvements planned for Lafayette Boulevard, along with U.S. 1 and State Route 208 in the Four Mile Fork area.
Ignacio ran in the Republican primary for the 54th District House of Delegates in 2017, losing to incumbent Bobby Orrock.
While Ignacio did not provide answers to an FLS questionnaire or attend the candidates forum, on his campaign signs and website he proclaims to be an “Unbought, Unbossed, Unbound” candidate. He is among a group that has consistently attended School Board meetings in the past year to complain about rental fees for school stadiums, mask requirements and other issues and hurl insults at Braswell and other members.
His website states his top priorities include keeping “your family safe,” ending “the waste of our tax dollars” and “the abusive and reckless overgrowth” in the county.
The 36-year-old California native, who holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Marymount University, said he believes he is fighting for the personal freedom of county residents. Among his top goals are building a public indoor shooting range and adding “serious language” to the county’s Second Amendment sanctuary resolution.
