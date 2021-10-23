Three vie for Spotsylvania's Battlefield District supervisor seat

Both men said using bonds can be the more affordable way to fund big projects.

Candidate Profile: Baron Braswell Veteran School Board member Baron Braswell seeks the Battlefield district seat on the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Braswell, a Virginia State University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in political science, is an insurance and financial service advisor, and has served on the School Board since 2013. The 60-year-old Braswell also is a pastor at Beulah Baptist Church.

Funding for education and public safety are among the top issues for Braswell, who has butted heads with some supervisors over school funding, most often Tim McLaughlin and David Ross. Braswell also believes the county needs to “modernize” the county’s infrastructure, from schools to government facilities to roads.

“It only makes sense to proactively plan infrastructure in conjunction [with] residential and commercial growth,” he said.

Promoting economic development in the county is another of Braswell’s top priorities. Braswell also has talked about how his work helping restructure insurance plans for the school system helped save millions, something he thinks the Board of Supervisors also could do.

Yakabouski has often criticized the board for spending without planning appropriately for future consequences.