Thursday storms will usher in cooler temperatures by weekend

Snyder echoed Mpund’s advice, recommending that people don lightweight clothing and sunscreen before venturing outdoors, stay fully hydrated throughout the day and take frequent breaks.

“Go the whole nine yards to stay safe and do not leave children or pets in your car,” said Snyder. “It’s going to be hot the next couple of days.”

While plant lovers and gardeners may need to step up their watering this week, the Fredericksburg area is not suffering under the same dry conditions as the western United States or even other parts of Virginia.

“Pretty much all of central Virginia, basically the Shenandoah Valley, south down to the North Carolina border, is kind of in the first just abnormally dry category,” said Cody Ledbetter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sterling. “Once you get down to south–central Virginia, moderate drought, but as for Fredericksburg and the surrounding areas, it’s still normal for now.”

Snyder said the heat wave will peak Wednesday with air temperatures in the upper-90s. Heat index values may rise into the triple-digits, with overnight temperatures falling to only the mid-70s.