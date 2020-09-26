Time to submit photos for veterans' section

It’s time for readers to submit photos for The Free Lance–Star’s annual “Salute to Veterans” section, published on Veteran’s Day.
The newspaper is offering three options for photo submissions, which will start on Monday. For each submission, The Free Lance–Star can accept only name, branch of service and years served.
PULL FROM PAST
If a photo of you or your loved one has been included in a previous year’s section, let us know and we’ll retrieve it. Reusing the image saves you time and reduces our workload.
Through Oct. 9, call 540/374-5425 or email cdyson@freelancestar.com and provide the name of the veteran, branch of service and years served.
EMAIL OR SUBMIT ONLINE
Also through Oct. 9, you can email cdyson@freelancestar.com or go to go.fredericksburg.com/HonorAVet to submit a photo and the name of the veteran, branch of service and years served. If you are submitting information for more than one veteran, please send a separate email for each person.
SUBMIT IN PERSON
Through Oct. 7, people can bring photos to the newspaper office at 1340 Central Park Blvd., Suite 100, to have them scanned. They can make arrangements to return later for the photos or leave a self-addressed stamped envelope in which they can be returned.
People will not be allowed to wait in the lobby for the images to be scanned.
Submit one photo per person along with the name, branch of service and years served.
In years past, the annual “Salute to Veterans” section has featured hundreds of photos of local residents and their relatives who served in all branches of the armed forces from the Civil War to the ongoing War on Terror.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.