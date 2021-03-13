Timeline: COVID-19 pandemic in the Fredericksburg region

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

AUG. 18: Volunteers at local pantries fear the need for food, which already has been great, will continue to rise as the pandemic continues. From March to mid-August, the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank distributed more than 2 million meals, and volunteers at churches and community gardens banded together to find ways to safely distribute fresh produce and canned goods to those having trouble feeding their families.

SEPT. 17: Six months into the pandemic, more than 5,000 people had tested positive and 69 had died. “Even for those who have not been infected, the community is grappling with economic, social and emotional challenges,” said Dr. Denise Bonds, acting director of the local health district.

SEPT. 26: About 60 people show up in the rain for a drive-thru flu-shot clinic at King George High School. Worried about the prospect of a “twindemic” of flu and COVID-19, health officials heavily promote the need to be vaccinated against the flu.

NOV. 1: Cooler weather starts to move people inside and marks the beginning of the worst spike in cases and deaths in the area. There were 6,300 cases and 93 deaths on Nov. 1; by the end of 2020, those totals would climb to 12,986 cases and 119 deaths.