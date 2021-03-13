Timeline: COVID-19 pandemic in the Fredericksburg region

Here’s a look at how the pandemic progressed in the Fredericksburg region:
MARCH 7–9: Virginia reports its first confirmed case of COVID-19, a Marine stationed at Fort Belvoir and exposed while abroad. Two days later, the count climbs to five and includes Spotsylvania County resident Eric Bryant, 51, the first local person to test positive.
MARCH 12: Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County schools announce they’re closing for two weeks. The measure is repeated among all local school systems and universities and eventually morphs into a mixture of virtual and in-person classes.
MARCH 15: Gov. Ralph Northam announces a statewide ban on all events over 100 people, calls for businesses to engage in social distancing and urges residents to stay home. It would be the first of many measures designed to slow the spread, but were criticized as being too restrictive by some who doubted the need for such rules.
MARCH 29: Spotsylvania resident Christopher Hall, 63 and an Army veteran, becomes the first local fatality from the virus. Family members said he had tried repeatedly to get tested, but tests were so scarce at that point, health officials said he didn’t meet the stringent criteria.
APRIL 2: The Virginia Employment Commission reports more jobless claims logged in the past two weeks than for all of 2019. Record-setting high numbers of claims would be filed throughout the year.
MAY 2: Heritage Hall nursing home in King George County reports the area’s first outbreak at a long-term care facility. It wouldn’t be the last. Another 30 outbreaks would take place at area nursing homes and assisted living facilities through early March 2021, resulting in 100 deaths and almost 900 cases among residents and staff.
MAY 24: Teams of National Guard soldiers and airmen start visiting every long-term care facility and homeless shelter in the area to do virus testing as a preventive measure. Along with volunteers from the community and the Medical Reserve Corps, the guardsmen will become an invaluable asset to the health district, which eventually would offer three free testing clinics a week to the community in various localities.
JUNE 17: Stafford County receives $13 million in funds as part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act. Stafford’s share was part of millions allocated to Fredericksburg-area localities which used the money to cover pandemic-related expenses such as additional personal protective gear; laptops for employees so they could work at home; or help small businesses particularly devastated by the closures.
JULY 1: As the July 4th holiday approaches, local, state and national health officials urge people to avoid large gatherings that could contribute to the spread of the virus. It would be the first of many such announcements that went unheeded among many, causing case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths to rise. By Aug. 5, the state had reported five new local deaths in five days; at that time, 3,387 local people had tested positive and 55 had died.
AUG. 18: Volunteers at local pantries fear the need for food, which already has been great, will continue to rise as the pandemic continues. From March to mid-August, the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank distributed more than 2 million meals, and volunteers at churches and community gardens banded together to find ways to safely distribute fresh produce and canned goods to those having trouble feeding their families.
SEPT. 17: Six months into the pandemic, more than 5,000 people had tested positive and 69 had died. “Even for those who have not been infected, the community is grappling with economic, social and emotional challenges,” said Dr. Denise Bonds, acting director of the local health district.
SEPT. 26: About 60 people show up in the rain for a drive-thru flu-shot clinic at King George High School. Worried about the prospect of a “twindemic” of flu and COVID-19, health officials heavily promote the need to be vaccinated against the flu.
NOV. 1: Cooler weather starts to move people inside and marks the beginning of the worst spike in cases and deaths in the area. There were 6,300 cases and 93 deaths on Nov. 1; by the end of 2020, those totals would climb to 12,986 cases and 119 deaths.
DEC. 15: Five staff members at Mary Washington Healthcare are among the first in Virginia to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Dr. Rohit Goyal, an ICU doctor, hopes the shots “will change the course of this disease, to slow it down so we can hopefully go back to normal days.”
DEC. 20: Local health officials join the national chorus explaining the chills, body aches and fever—side effects of the Pfizer, and later, the Moderna, vaccine—are a good thing because they indicate the body is mounting a defense to protect itself against COVID-19. Local vaccination clinics soon begin.
JAN. 1, 2021: Area hospitals restrict visitors as skyrocketing cases result in more hospitalizations and deaths. At the peak of cases, almost 100 patients would be treated for their virus symptoms at Mary Washington Hospital, which handled the bulk of cases, Stafford Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
JAN. 15: As the vaccine expands to a broader audience locally and statewide, a Stafford County man becomes the first 20-something in the area to die from the virus.
FEB. 25: Mary Washington Healthcare gives its 50,000th dose of the vaccine. Residents compare the efficiency of the vaccine clinic at Fick Conference Center to the Chick-Fil-A drive-thru as hospital staff members, along with an army of volunteers, work to get people vaccinated.
MARCH 13: After passing the pandemic’s one-year mark, the local toll on human life seems hard to imagine. To date, 23,497 people have been infected; 815 have been hospitalized; and 243 have died.
—Cathy Dyson
