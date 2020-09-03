Today’s weather conditions in and around Fredericksburg will pack a one-two punch

First, the combination of temperatures climbing to the mid-90s (F) with dew points in the mid-70s will yield a heat index - how it actually feels - reaching up to 105 degrees this afternoon. That level encroaches on dangerous conditions for folks who have to be outdoors. Keep an eye on each other and take plenty of breaks today.
Secondly, the heat and moisture will provide the fuel for severe weather later this afternoon. The “match” to light off the storms will come from an upper level disturbance which will swing across northern Virginia. Fredericksburg area folks should be prepared to take shelter anytime after 3:00 p.m. with the highest probability of local weather warnings being issued likely near the dinner hour.
As shown on the graphic from the Storm Prediction Center the Fredericksburg vicinity is firmly in an Enhanced Risk area (level 3 out of 5) today. The main threats will be strong straight line winds and rotating storms which may produce a few tornadoes. Of course with all this moisture hanging around flooding rains are also likely along with the everpresent danger from lightning.
So be weather aware today and have more than one way to receive weather warnings. NOAA weather radio, local TV/radio, smartphone apps (turn on those notifications!), and contact with friends and family are all methods to ensure warnings are heard.
