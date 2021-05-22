Toll revenue will help build Massaponax commuter lot, boost bus service

Four Fredericksburg-area, commuter-focused projects and services are among 13 that will get funding from interstate toll revenues.

The local projects range from a new commuter parking lot in Spotsylvania County to new and expanded bus service.

The projects were scored and selected by members of the Commuter Choice program, which gets funding from express lane tolls on Interstates 95, 395 and 66. A working group of officials from the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission and the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission endorsed the recommended projects.

Ben Owen, the Commuter Choice program manager, presented the list of projects to the Commonwealth Transportation Board during a work session on Tuesday. The CTB approved the list of projects, which will receive a total of $21.9 million.

The 13 projects are aimed at improving the I–95 corridor from Spotsylvania to Washington.

Owen said some of the 13 projects are aimed at expanding transit service for workers who are expected to return to offices after working at home during the pandemic.