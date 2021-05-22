Toll revenue will help build Massaponax commuter lot, boost bus service

Four Fredericksburg-area, commuter-focused projects and services are among 13 that will get funding from interstate toll revenues.
The local projects range from a new commuter parking lot in Spotsylvania County to new and expanded bus service.
The projects were scored and selected by members of the Commuter Choice program, which gets funding from express lane tolls on Interstates 95, 395 and 66. A working group of officials from the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission and the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission endorsed the recommended projects.
Ben Owen, the Commuter Choice program manager, presented the list of projects to the Commonwealth Transportation Board during a work session on Tuesday. The CTB approved the list of projects, which will receive a total of $21.9 million.
The 13 projects are aimed at improving the I–95 corridor from Spotsylvania to Washington.
Owen said some of the 13 projects are aimed at expanding transit service for workers who are expected to return to offices after working at home during the pandemic.
One of the COVID-19-related projects is the 683-space commuter lot on Commonwealth Drive in Spotsylvania, which will get $1.1 million through the program. Work is expected to start this summer on the $17.4-million project, which is scheduled to open in 2023. The CTB approved the construction contract for the commuter lot during its meeting Wednesday.
The other local projects to get funding are focused on bus service.
The program will pay for continued commuter bus service for two routes from the Staffordboro lot in Stafford. The program will allocate $704,773 for the Pentagon route and $968,308 for a downtown Washington route.
The program also will give $1,218,800 for new Fredericksburg Regional Transit service from the Route 208 commuter lot in Spotsylvania to the Fredericksburg train station for Virginia Railway Express trains.
