Top 10 Fredericksburg-area stories of the year

School Board members Rabih Abuismail and Kirk Twigg said they would like to see such books “thrown on a fire” and that “many would like to see these books before we burn them.” Later, the board voted to remove “sexually explicit” books from school libraries and to conduct an audit. The next week, after receiving a legal opinion from its attorney finding its vote unconstitutional, the board rescinded the vote to remove the books, without the support of Abuismail and Twigg.

There was a forceful public outcry against the School Board’s desire to censor certain books, and the issue is expected to come back in January, when newly elected members are seated on the board.

RIPPLES OF CHANGE

The May 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked nationwide demonstrations and galvanized the Black Lives Matter movement. Thousands of people took to the streets throughout the Fredericksburg region to protest racial injustice. Governments at every level across the nation reassessed their approaches to policing and racial equity, and those efforts continued in 2021.