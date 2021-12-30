Top 10 Fredericksburg-area stories of the year

Like 2020, much of the local news this year centered around the coronavirus and the pandemic’s impact on life in the Fredericksburg region. But COVID-19 wasn’t the only story in 2021. This year brought ups and downs, changes, controversies, reasons to celebrate and losses to grieve. Here are the editors’ picks for the 10 most important local news stories of the year.
VIRUS AND VACCINES
As 2021 dawned, hope was high that COVID-19 vaccines would put the pandemic in the rearview mirror. After post-holiday cases, hospitalizations and deaths in January surged to record highs, things quieted down and seemed to return to almost normal.
The state relaxed COVID-19 restrictions and local businesses reopened. Schools resumed classes and held in-person graduations, and people enjoyed Fourth of July celebrations, the return of the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair and other favorite activities.
But social division and misinformation about the virus and vaccine continued. While almost 9 of every 10 people, age 65 and up, in the Rappahannock Area Health District were vaccinated, younger people hesitated. To date, about 70 percent of local adults and about one-third of children 5–17 have been inoculated, according to state data.
As the virus continued to spread, it mutated into the dangerous delta variant in the spring then the fast-spreading omicron after Thanksgiving. As the second Christmas holiday with pandemic approached, cases surged again—bypassing records set in January 2021.
By year’s end, more than 410 local residents and 15,540 Virginians had died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020. More than 1 million people across the state have been infected, including almost 50,000 people in the local health district.
While state and federal relief funds have aided local businesses, governments and families, the pandemic has been a factor in local staff shortages and global supply chain issues, impacting everything from mail delivery to pharmacy closures.
SHOOTING OF ISIAH BROWN
Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s deputy David Turbyfill responded to a 911 call from a home on Catharpin Road on April 21. Turbyfill had given Isiah Brown, 32, a ride home earlier that night after Brown’s car broke down, and Brown was the person making the 911 call. Brown expressed concern about getting his car, and at one point made a comment about killing his brother. He initially told the dispatcher that he had a gun, but then said at least twice that he didn’t.
When Turbyfill arrived near the home, Brown was outside on the street, holding a portable phone as he talked to the dispatcher. The portion of the 911 call released by police shortly after the incident indicated that Turbyfill thought Brown was holding a gun.
Turbyfill shot Brown multiple times. Brown’s attorney, David E. Haynes, said Brown was shot 10 times and that eight bullets were found in his body. Brown was critically injured and was in the hospital until May 25. His attorney said Brown suffered serious injuries to his bladder, abdomen, side, buttocks, legs and neck.
Turbyfill was later charged by a special grand jury with felony reckless handling of a firearm. A jury trial is scheduled for July 18–22. Haynes filed a $26 million civil lawsuit against Turbyfill and Sheriff Roger Harris. That suit, which is pending in U.S. District Court in Richmond, accuses Turbyfill of “gross negligence, battery and using excessive force.”
CENSORSHIP CONTROVERSY
At a meeting of the Spotsylvania School Board on Nov. 8, a parent of a Riverbend High School student complained to the board about books in the school library. The parent was concerned about LGBTQ+ content and cited two books: “Call Me By Your Name” by André Aciman and “33 Snowfish by Adam Rapp.
School Board members Rabih Abuismail and Kirk Twigg said they would like to see such books “thrown on a fire” and that “many would like to see these books before we burn them.” Later, the board voted to remove “sexually explicit” books from school libraries and to conduct an audit. The next week, after receiving a legal opinion from its attorney finding its vote unconstitutional, the board rescinded the vote to remove the books, without the support of Abuismail and Twigg.
There was a forceful public outcry against the School Board’s desire to censor certain books, and the issue is expected to come back in January, when newly elected members are seated on the board.
RIPPLES OF CHANGE
The May 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked nationwide demonstrations and galvanized the Black Lives Matter movement. Thousands of people took to the streets throughout the Fredericksburg region to protest racial injustice. Governments at every level across the nation reassessed their approaches to policing and racial equity, and those efforts continued in 2021.
The name of U.S. 1 in much of Virginia changed from Jefferson Davis Highway to Emancipation Highway. Its name will change locally, as well: Emancipation Highway in Fredericksburg, U.S. 1 in Caroline County, Patriot Highway in Spotsylvania County and Richmond Highway in most of Stafford County.
The Spotsylvania School Board voted to rename Robert E. Lee Elementary School to Spotsylvania Elementary. Elected officials in Tappahannock, Caroline and King George voted to remove Confederate statues or monuments from their Courthouse lawns. And the slave auction block, formerly situated on the corner of William and Charles streets downtown, went on display at the Fredericksburg Area Museum.
But it wasn’t just removing statues and monuments. Additions were also made in an effort to tell a more complete history of our area. A marker recognizing the first stop on the Freedom Rides was unveiled in Fredericksburg, and a new monument honoring United States Colored Troops who were captured and executed by 9th Virginia Cavalry troopers was unveiled in Culpeper.
FIRST PITCH AT FREDNATS STADIUM
So it wasn’t a championship season. It wasn’t even a winning season, but so what? Fredericksburg welcoming its very own professional baseball franchise during such a trying year was a reason to celebrate, no matter the score. From the first pitch on May 11 to the season-ending victory in September, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals gave area sports fans a reason to gather and cheer at a time when those moments were scarce. Hopefully, there will be many seasons to come, and it will almost certainly get better from here.
WORK BEGINS ON NEW VA CENTER
Crews began moving dirt near U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania for the Fredericksburg Health Care Center. At 471,121 square feet, the new $300 million facility is expected to treat up to 29,000 veterans a year. It will be the largest center of its kind in the nation. In early November, organizers gathered at the site—where steel beams already stood—to underscore the center’s importance.
“This region of Virginia is one of the fastest growing for veterans in the whole country,” said J. Ronald Johnson, executive director of the Central Virginia VA Health Care System. “We’ve seen significant growth here and that’s why you see the clinic going up behind us.”
The clinic, which will be situated on 60 acres between Hood Drive and U.S. 1, is expected to open in 2024. At the center, veterans will receive primary care, mental health treatment, outpatient surgery, radiology, MRIs, CT scans and other treatments.
REPUBLICANS WIN BIG IN VIRGINIA
Republican Glenn Youngkin, a Northern Virginia businessman, defeated Democrat and former Governor Terry McAuliffe to become Virginia’s next governor in the November general election. Republicans completed a sweep of statewide offices, with victories for attorney general and lieutenant governor, including the first Black woman ever to be elected statewide in the commonwealth. The wins marked a dramatic turnaround in a state where the GOP had not won a statewide race since 2009.
Change also came to local offices, where Tara Durant put the 27th District—once reliably Republican—back in GOP hands in the House of Delegates.
The election marked a major shift for Fredericksburg, which has traditionally held local elections in May, but changed to November due to a new state law.
ROAD PROJECTS AND REOPENINGS
This year brought the completion of two major local road projects. In October, three new lanes and a new bridge over the Rappahannock River opened to traffic on southbound Interstate 95. Work on the companion northbound crossing project, which includes three new lanes, is expected to wrap up in early 2024. Also in October, the Chatham Bridge reopened following a 16-month closure for a $23.4 million rehabilitation project. The renovation included a pedestrian and bicycle lane, which is 8 feet wide and has an overlook of the river at its midpoint.
FREDERICKSBURG POLICE ADOPT RECOMMENDED CHANGES
The Fredericksburg Police Department completed its review of an independent report on its handling of 2020 protests, during which tear gas was dispersed on protesters on two separate occasions. The department agreed to implement 64 of the 66 recommendations.
“Through our experiences over the past 14 months, I know the FPD is better prepared than ever to support our community’s First Amendment rights while also assuring the safety of our residents, our business owners, our employees and our visitors,” Police Chief Brian Layton said.
Later, the Stafford Sheriff’s Office and Fredericksburg officials confirmed that a financial settlement was reached in a federal lawsuit filed by nine protesters over the police response in 2020. Details of the settlement weren’t released.
AMAZON COMING TO TOWN
In June, Warsaw town officials announced that Amazon will open a location in the former Levi Strauss plant in the Northern Neck town. The facility will be a “last-mile” distribution center that will handle all Amazon orders for the Northern Neck region and surrounding localities. But the e-commerce giant had more plans for the area.
The online retailer also announced it will open a 200,000-square-foot delivery facility on 61 acres near Stafford County’s airport. And, in the fall, Amazon revealed it will occupy a nearby 630,000-square-foot fulfillment center.