 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured
WINNER WILL ADVANCE TO NATIONAL CONTEST

Top local spellers will compete in Fredericksburg Regional Bee

  • 0

On Saturday, 12 of the Fredericksburg region’s top spellers will put their skills to the test.

The Fredericksburg Regional Spelling Bee, co-sponsored by The Free Lance–Star and Central Rappahannock Regional Library, will return as an in-person event Saturday after a two-year hiatus. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 regional bee was canceled and the 2021 winner was determined through an online test.

This year’s competition begins at 10 a.m. Saturday in the James Monroe High School Auditorium in Fredericksburg. The event is not open to the public, though spellers’ families were invited to attend.

The local winner will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor outside Washington, D.C., on June 2. The Scripps bee is the nation’s largest and longest-running educational program, having launched in 1925.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians vow to fight for their country

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert