Top local spellers will compete in Fredericksburg Regional Bee

On Saturday, 12 of the Fredericksburg region’s top spellers will put their skills to the test.

The Fredericksburg Regional Spelling Bee, co-sponsored by The Free Lance–Star and Central Rappahannock Regional Library, will return as an in-person event Saturday after a two-year hiatus. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 regional bee was canceled and the 2021 winner was determined through an online test.

This year’s competition begins at 10 a.m. Saturday in the James Monroe High School Auditorium in Fredericksburg. The event is not open to the public, though spellers’ families were invited to attend.

The local winner will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor outside Washington, D.C., on June 2. The Scripps bee is the nation’s largest and longest-running educational program, having launched in 1925.