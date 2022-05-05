Tour to highlight historic gems in King George, Westmoreland, Caroline

Michelle Darnell hears the same thing from guests almost once a week.

They tell her they didn’t know that Belle Grove Plantation, the historic King George County mansion she and her husband run as a bed and breakfast, was even there until they ran across it.

Often they’ll ask if she knows the history of some of the other places they’ve seen in the distance while driving around the area.

So Darnell, who’s learned a lot about local history during her nine years at Belle Grove, decided to create Doors to the Past, a tour to highlight historic gems not only in King George but also neighboring Caroline and Westmoreland counties.

Running May 8–15, it will feature the birthplaces of three Virginia presidents including James Madison, who was born at Belle Grove, as well as centuries-old churches, walking tours, museums and parks. There will also be several historic old homes, some of which are privately owned.

“I can’t really tell you when the spark hit,” Darnell said. “I mean it hit like about two or three months ago. I guess it was when we first started talking about doing a new Garden Week tour here in King George and it just kind of melded together at the same time.”

She first approached Nick Minor, King George’s director of economic development and tourism, and said her goal was to encourage people to visit the county’s historic treasures that are often “untold or unseen.”

“People generally don’t stop here,” Darnell said. “They pass by us and we want people to know who we are and know the history and realize that, you know, we have history that spans generations.”

Minor told her he liked the idea, so she reached out through social media to get suggestions for places to include. She also contacted Don Shelton, president of the King George Historical Society, to get information for an accompanying guidebook.

The project was eventually expanded to include Caroline and Westmoreland. In all, there are 11 locations in King George, nine in Caroline and eight in Westmoreland. Many are private locations that are either allowing a look inside just during the tour, such as Alexander Graham Bell’s summer home in Colonial Beach, or are only opening their grounds to the public during tour week. The latter includes St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in King George.

The Caroline County portion of the tour will include three museums that are normally open only by appointment, plus a guided walking tour of two of the small town’s streets.

“Historic Port Royal is excited to be joining King George, Westmoreland, and the rest of Caroline County in this special week,” said Kerri Holland, Historic Port Royal’s secretary. “It is a great opportunity to showcase the counties’ shared rich histories, and to welcome folks back to our historic sites and museums, after a tough couple of years.”

The guided tours of Port Royal’s King and Water streets will be offered on May 12 and 15. Tourgoers can also visit the Port Royal Museum of American History, the Port Royal Museum of Medicine and the Old Port Royal School from May 12–15. The American history museum and the school will be open to the public for free as well on those days, and the annual Port Royal History Day will be held on their grounds from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14.

“On this day, visitors can take in the sights and sounds, and learn what it might have been like to live ‘back then,’ ” said Holland. “Demonstrations and exhibits will include early medicine, cooking, blacksmithing, military service, life on and along the river, and more. There will also be period music and shanty song singing. Saturday’s event is free.”

Darnell said that she also included some places such as the George Washington Birthplace National Monument, which is owned by the National Park Service, and the James Monroe Birthplace Park & Museum, which is owned by the James Monroe Memorial Foundation, that are free to encourage visitation. Both are near Colonial Beach.

Complimentary tour guidebooks are available at the three counties’ visitor centers and businesses. Tour tickets, or passports as they’re called, are $75 for adults, $5 for children ages 5–12 and free for those ages 4 and under. Proceeds will be donated to the King George Animal Rescue League and Love Thy Neighbor Community Food Pantry in King George.

Darnell said that she’s hoping the tour will get a “really good turnout” so she can turn it into an annual event to benefit different local charities.

“Maybe people will be a little bit more interested in participating when they see how well it does,” she said. “And, you know, maybe again, not only is it opening up the history to everybody, but it’s also benefiting the public. So I’m doing this out of love, it’s not out of making money.”