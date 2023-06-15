With data center development imminent in Spotsylvania County, two members of the Board of Supervisors will hold a town hall meeting to talk with county residents about issues surrounding the computer technology warehouses.

Lee Hill District Supervisor Lori Hayes and Berkeley District Supervisor Kevin Marshall will host the town hall, set for Tuesday from 6–8 p.m. at Cedar Forest Elementary School, 3412 Massaponax Church Road. Developers have recently filed rezoning requests to build data center campuses in the Lee Hill and Berkeley districts.

In recent months, county officials have made clear their interest in supporting data center growth, and have proposed changes to the county’s Comprehensive Plan to lure the tech industry to Spotsylvania.

The board approved one rezoning in February, changing 314 acres between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95 in Thornburg from agricultural to industrial to allow the building of a 2.9-million-square-foot “corporate technology campus.”

The planned development would be north of the intersection of Mudd Tavern and Morris roads on property that borders U.S. 1, Riverview Elementary, Thornburg Middle, Hickory Ridge Road and North Roxbury Mill Road.

In May, tech giant Amazon filed four rezoning requests for data center campuses. Another company also filed a rezoning request for data centers in an unrelated development.

Amazon wants to build a campus on Summit Crossing Road. The Summit Crossing Tech Campus proposal calls for 2.1 million square feet of warehouse space to be built on 231 acres off Summit Crossing Road.

Amazon seeks to build another data center campus on 313 acres along Flippo Drive, east of I–95. The company is asking the county to rezone the property from rural to industrial.

Plans for the Carter’s Store Tech Campus include data centers totaling 2.6 million square feet, which would be built on the site through 2035.

Amazon also has requested a rezoning for 329 acres along Massaponax Church Road. The company wants the county to rezone the property from mixed-use to industrial to build the Cosner Tech Campus, east of I–95 and just south of the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Access to the tech campus would be from Massaponax Church Road.

Data center warehouses on that campus would comprise 1.9 million square feet.

Another Amazon rezoning request involves a campus in Spotsylvania and Caroline counties. About 158 acres would be developed in Spotsylvania and more than 920 acres in Caroline.

The request calls for about 4.5 million square feet of data center warehouses on the Caroline property. The Spotsylvania property would provide utilities for the Caroline data centers.

The other rezoning request for a data center in Spotsylvania was filed by King George County-based Hunters Ridge LLC. The group is asking Spotsylvania to rezone 127 acres from rural to industrial.