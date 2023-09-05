Before the local Marine Corps Toys for Tots program can grant the wishes of children this holiday season, it needs help with a wish of its own: finding a space to operate.

"It's the biggest struggle, finding a space," said Wilma Vaughn, a Spotsylvania County resident who's worked with the program for 46 years.

She got involved as a public affairs officer at Quantico Marine Corps Base and has continued, as a volunteer, since she retired seven years ago. Vaughn knows well that distributing toys to more than 121,000 children in a 16-county area, from south of the Washington Beltway to Caroline County, includes a lot of moving parts.

"It's about overcoming challenges every year, and Marines aren’t afraid of a challenge," she said. "We always get through it, but this business of not having a roof over our head is tough. It would be nice if we could move in soon and get everything in place."

The clock already is ticking toward the deadline for Toys for Tots, a program established by the Marine Corps 76 years ago to provide gifts as well as a tangible sense of hope to children less fortunate, Vaughn said.

"Christmas wishes really can come true," she added, whether gifts are delivered by Santa in a red suit or Marines in dress blues.

But before those unwrapped gifts can be distributed to organizations, which then dole them out to needy families, Toys for Tots needs a space to set up operations. The local program is based out of Quantico Marine Corps Base and prefers a location in the Fredericksburg area because the city is smack dab in the center of its coverage area.

Other programs, in cities such as Atlanta and Chicago, distribute far more toys, but Vaughn says the Quantico Toys for Tots covers the largest land mass in the nation.

It's looking for a property owner to donate about 17,000 square feet of space, preferably with bay doors, from Oct. 1 through the end of the year. She and others with the program — there's a staff of five although she's the co-coordinator and a volunteer — will look at a potential space in the Fredericksburg area on Friday.

But she knows the building owner has at least two parties interested in renting the space, and Vaughn understands a landlord's need for rent. She also knows if Toys for Tots has to pay for space, as it did last year, that means less money for gifts.

"That was $36,000 out of our budget, our toy-buying budget, and at end of season, there were four organizations we couldn’t give toys to," she said.

Last year, the local Toys for Tots program distributed more than 145,000 toys. The program relies heavily on community support, from businesses that put donation boxes in their front lobbies to individuals who help sort the items by age and gender.

Anyone interested in donating space to the program can contact Vaughn at 540/226-2236 or vaughnwg@gmail.com.