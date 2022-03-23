Tractor-trailer crashes on I-95 in Stafford

UPDATE (11 a.m.): All lanes have been reopened.

Original Post:

A fiery tractor-trailer crash has shut down a stretch of southbound Interstate 95 in Stafford County, the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Virginia State Police reported Wednesday morning.

The interstate is closed near the Centreport Parkway exit, VDOT said.

VDOT said traffic is being sent to the Centreport exit, then to U.S. 1 and U.S. 17, where traffic can get back onto southbound I–95.

“There is no reopening time available,” VDOT spokeswoman Darragh Frye said in the release.

The State Police said the crash happened at 8:32 a.m. about one mile south of the Centreport exit.

The tractor-trailer “ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with a guard rail actuator,” the State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said in a news release. “The impact caused the tractor-trailer to overturn and catch fire.”

The driver suffered serious injuries, Coffey said.

